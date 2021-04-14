Tennis: Galion takes down Ontario, 4-1

GALION — The Galion High School tennis team stayed in the hunt for the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference title with a win over Ontario.

The Tigers (3-1 MOAC), currently tied with Pleasant for second place in the conference, defeated the Warriors 4-1 on Tuesday at Heise Park. The victory allowed Galion to keep pace with first-place River Valley (4-2, 4-1 MOAC) in the league standings.

At first singles, Galion’s Matt Gimbel swept Ontario’s Eli Selser, 6-1, 6-0.

Chris Amick of Galion remained undefeated in MOAC play, knocking off Lance Miller of Ontario 6-2, 6-0 at second singles.

Galion’s John Evans completed the sweep of the singles matches with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Ontario’s Dylan Damron.

At first doubles, Galion’s Zach Grimes and Jamie Hollis defeated Ontario’s Greg Tan and Brady Phillips, 6-4, 6-2.

At second doubles, Ontario’s Evan Brooker and Alex Ellis knocked off Galion’s Nate Barre and Caden Jutz, 7-5, 6-1.

Galion rounds out the week with a non-league match Thursday at Kenton and will then compete in a tournament at Bucyrus on Saturday.

