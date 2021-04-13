Baseball: Clear Fork knocks off Galion, 6-2

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork jumped out to a 3-0 lead and hung to earn a 6-2 win over Galion in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference baseball action on Tuesday.

The Colts (4-4, 2-1 MOAC) tallied two runs in the bottom of the first inning and added a single run in the home half of the second to grab the early 3-0 advantage. The Tigers cut the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fourth inning, but Clear Fork sealed its win with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Luke Schlosser went 3-for-3, drove in a run, and scored a run to pace the Clear Fork offense. Kaleb Hollar went 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run. Ben Blubaugh went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jared Scott, Dave Ballenger, Ethan Staley, and Kaden Riddle each scored a run for the Colts.

Jared Scott pitched a complete game and picked up the win for Clear Fork. He gave up two runs on five hits and recorded six strikeouts and three walks.

Wilson Frankhouse went 2-for-3 to lead Galion. Troy Manring was 1-for-3 with a double, scored a run, and had an RBI. Derek Prosser was 1-for-3 and drove in a run. Brody Symsick scored the Tigers’ other run. Hudson Miller and Landon Campbell each had a hit.

Symsick was the starting pitcher for the Tigers and took the loss. He worked four innings and gave up three unearned runs on five hits. Symsick struck out eight batters and walked two.

Donavhin Martin pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits. He struck out one batter and walked another.

Jackson Staton worked 1-1/3 innings and gave up one hit and one walk.

Galion (6-3, 3-2 MOAC) and Clear Fork will play again on Wednesday at Heise Park. First pitch is set for 5:15 p.m.

Galion is tied with Shelby (8-2, 3-2 MOAC) for second place in the MOAC. Ontario (5-4, 3-0 MOAC) sits atop the league standings. With the win on Tuesday, Clear Fork moved into third place in the MOAC.

