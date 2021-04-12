Track & field: Galion boys 4th, girls 5th at Perkins meet

The Galion High School boys track and field squad finished fourth and the girls team tied for fifth place at the Perkins Pirates Invitational last Friday in Sandusky.

Host Perkins captured both the boys and girls team titles. In the boys meet, Shelby finished second and Huron was third. Maumee placed fifth behind Galion.

In the girls meet, Shelby, Lorain, and Bellevue finished ahead of Galion in the top five.

Galion’s Caleb Branstetter captured the boys high jump title at the Perkins Pirate Invitational. He cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to win the event.

Samantha Comer claimed the 100-meter hurdles title, crossing the finish line in 15.56 seconds.

Zaynah Tate of Galion won the 800-meter run, finishing in 2:32. Teammate Natalee Perkins came in eighth place with a time of 2:49.

Simon Shawk was the runnerup in the 800-meter run, recording a time of 2:05.14. Teammate Hayden Kaple placed fifth with a time of 2:09.3.

Raygann Campbell finished second in the girls 3,200-meter run. Her time was 12:47.

Galion’s Justin Guthridge came in third in the 300-meter hurdles, recording a time of 45.47 seconds. Andy Sparks placed sixth with a time of 45.72 seconds.

Galion placed fourth in the boys 4×800-meter relay. The team of Simon Shawk, Cannon Butler, Hayden Kaple, and Braeden Horn combined to post a time of 8:52.96.

Galion’s Brooklyn Gates and Ava Smith finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the girls 1,600-meter run. Gates’ time was 5:43.73. Smith finished in 5:54.73.

The Galion team of Samantha Comer, Ashley Dyer, Adriana Zeger, and Dezi Lester placed fifth in the 4×100-meter relay, posting a time of 54.45 seconds.

Galion’s Kellen Kiser and Braeden Horn placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the boys 3,200-meter run. Kiser’s time was 11:10.41. Horn finished in 11:14.45.

In the girls 4×400-meter relay, Galion’s Zaynah Tate, Ava Smith, Brooklyn Gates, and Natalee Perkins claimed fourth place. Their time was 4:30.81.

Galion also placed fourth in the boys 4×400-meter relay with Simon Shawk, Cannon Butler, Andy Sparks, and Caleb Branstetter combining to post a time of 3:36.75.

Hanif Donaldson placed fifth in the boys long jump. His best effort was 20 feet, 11.5 inches.

Samantha Comer finished fourth in the girls high jump, topping out at an even 5 feet.

Galion’s Clayton Yost finished fourth in the boys shot put. His best throw was 43 feet, 9 inches.

Galion placed eighth in the girls 4×200-meter relay. The team of Adriana Zeger, Samantha Comer, Ashley Dyer, and Madison McCane turned in a time of 2:00.22.

In the boys 4×200-meter relay, Galion placed seventh with the team of Jorden Borders, Justin Guthridge, Caleb Branstetter, and Gabe Ivy recording a time of 1:40.21.

Gabe Ivy finished eighth in the 200-meter dash. His time was 24.46 seconds.

Branstetter, Comer, Tate win events

Staff Report

