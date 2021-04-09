Tennis: Galion beats Clear Fork in MOAC match

Galion defeated Clear Fork 3-2 in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference boys tennis action on Tuesday evening in Bellville.

The Tigers (2-1, 2-1 MOAC) netted wins at first and second singles and first doubles to knock off the Colts.

Galion’s Matt Gimbel swept Clear Fork’s Brody Werner, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles.

Chris Amick of Galion remained undefeated in MOAC play, knocking off Clear Fork’s Ryan Peterson, 6-1, 6-2, in the second singles match. Amick is now 3-0.

At first doubles, the Tigers duo of Zach Grimes and Jamie Hollis swept Clear Fork’s Jeffrey Gordon and Griffin Blakely, 6-4, 6-2.

Clear Fork’s Jackson McLaughlin picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win over Galion’s John Evans in the third singles match.

In the second doubles match, the Clear Fork tandem of Ian Price and Piersen Schuiling won a hard-fought battle against Galion’s Nate Barre and Adam Geiger. The Colts prevailed 7-6 (10-8 tiebreaker), 2-6, and 10-7 in a super tiebreaker.

Galion’s match against Shelby scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to rain.

The Tigers are scheduled to play in the Ashland Invite on Saturday. That tournament features Shelby, Norwalk, Marietta, Triway, Orrville, and Westlake.

MOAC play resumes on Tuesday when Galion plays host to Ontario at Heise Park.

Galion faced Lima Central Catholic on Wednesday in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Northwest Division II Team Tournament. Lima Central Catholic prevailed, 3-2.

