Softball: Harding knocks off Galion, 7-3

Marion Harding rallied from a two-run deficit to defeat Galion 7-3 in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference softball action on Wednesday.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning with Emily McDonald scoring on a passed ball and Ava Ball scoring on a ground out by Emma Maguire.

Harding cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the second inning and then took the lead in the home half of the third inning, scoring twice to grab a 3-2 edge. The Lady Presidents added three runs in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth.

Galion pulled back a run in the top of the fifth inning when Phynix Cole drew a bases-loaded walk that allowed Mady Tinch to score.

Tinch went 2-for-4 to lead Galion. C.C. Campbell and Lydia McCade each had a hit.

For Harding, Gracey Thompson went 1-for-4 and had two RBI. Janaiye Braddy, Taylor Iden, and Kamry Thompson each had a hit. Kelsie Tefft drove in a run.

Braddy pitched a complete game and picked up the win for Harding. She recorded nine strikeouts and seven walks.

Dakota Barnes started for Galion and took the loss. She worked three innings and recorded two strikeouts and two walks.

Maguire pitched three innings in relief. She struck out one batter and walked two.

Galion closes out the week with a road game on Saturday at Margaretta.

Harding travels to Buckeye Valley on Thursday.

