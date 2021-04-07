Baseball: Knights rally to beat Trojans, 14-9

Northmor got back in the win column on Wednesday evening. The Golden Knights defeated Centerburg in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play by a score of 14-9

Centerburg got things started quickly in the first inning. Joe Tepper recorded an RBI single and Trey Kendrick followed it up with a two-run home run.

Northmor would quickly tie it up 3-3 after an inning. Andrew Armrose knocked in Max Lower and two runners scored on an error.

The Trojans put up a five-spot in the second inning led by a three-run home run by Tepper. Brock Hurtt recorded a double adding two more for Centerburg.

“Our starter (Sears) kept a couple balls up and they deposited over left field where it’s not very deep,” Northmor coach Buck Workman said.

Northmor didn’t back down from the early deficit. Centerburg walked in a pair of runs and Grant Bentley recorded a double scoring two runs. Preston Harbolt fielded into a fielders choice picking himself up an RBI. Griffin Workman added a fielder’s choice as well giving the Golden Knights a 9-8 edge after an entertaining two innings.

“Offense is one thing we do well. We put the ball in play. We like to put pressure on the other teams defense and that’s what we did today,” Coach Workman said.

Griffin Workman was able to draw a lead-off walk in the fifth inning. Max Lower reached base for the third time, each on a hit-by-pitch. His brother Pierce Lower bunted for an infield single, Bentley followed up with a RBI single for the Knights.

The fifth continued to be a solid inning for Northmor as Garrett Corwin singled in a run and Armrose notched a run batted in with a walk. Northmor added two more on an overthrow of third base.

Centerburg was back in the scoring column in the sixth inning when Dakota Baer scored on a passed ball and that would be it for the Trojans.

For Northmor on the mound it was Jack Sears and Drew Hammond combined. Hammond picked up the win for Northmor going five innings giving up just two hits.

“We brought in Hammon and he really stabilized things for us. Great to see a freshman do that,” Workman said proudly of his freshman pitcher.

Despite being down early Northmor battled and picked up a very nice win.

“We got down quick, but our guys did a good job battling back. I’m proud of the effort of them and they didn’t give up,” Workman said proudly.

On the mound for visiting Centerburg was Hurtt for just an inning. Griffin Collins went 3 and a third in relief and Brayden Lama finished it out for the Trojans. Collins took the loss for Centerburg.

With the win Northmor improves to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play on the young season.

“They took care of us on Monday. We really needed to come out and take this game. It’s nice to see the boys bounce back from Monday’s loss,” said Coach Workman.

Northmor plays two more home games this week. The Golden Knights entertain Mount Gilead on Friday and play host to Crestline on Saturday.

Northmor’s Max Lower is hit by a pitch during the Golden Knights 14-9 win over Centerburg on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Lower was hit by pitches three times and scored three runs. He also had a hit and drew a walk. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-040721j-Cburg-at-NOR-bb_0088.jpg Northmor’s Max Lower is hit by a pitch during the Golden Knights 14-9 win over Centerburg on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Lower was hit by pitches three times and scored three runs. He also had a hit and drew a walk. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter.

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter.