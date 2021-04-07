Baseball: Galion shuts down Harding, 7-1

Galion got back on the winning track Wednesday, defeating Marion Harding 7-1 in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference baseball action.

With the win, the Tigers (6-2, 3-1 MOAC) avenged a 6-5 loss to the Presidents on Tuesday at Heise Park.

Tigers pitchers Jackson Staton and Donavhin Martin combined to toss a three-hitter against the Presidents on Wednesday evening. Staton started and worked five innings, giving up one unearned run on two hits. He struck out seven batters and walked four.

Martin pitched two scoreless innings.He gave up one hit and recorded one strikeout.

Galion jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and then added a run in the fourth and three more runs in the sixth inning to seal the victory. Harding’s lone run came in the fourth inning.

Brody Symsick and Matthew McMullen each went 2-for-4, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Carter Keinath was 2-for-3, scored three runs, and drove in a run.

Troy Manring and Landon Campbell each finished 1-for-3 with a double and scored a run. Spencer Keller went 1-for-4.

Jacob Barr, Coby Dye, and Bradley Pennington had one hit apiece for Harding (2-3, 1-3 MOAC).

Barr was the starting pitcher and took the loss. He worked one-third of an inning, giving up three runs (all earned) on two hits. He walked four batters.

Galion is off until next Tuesday when the Tigers open an MOAC series with Clear Fork in Bellville. The return game is scheduled for next Wednesday at Heise Park.

Harding has home games against Buckeye Valley on Friday and Benjamin Logan on Saturday to close out this week’s schedule.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-4.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.