Softball: Harding defeats Galion, 13-5

Galion softball dropped a home Mid Ohio Athletic Conference game to Marion Harding on Tuesday evening by a score of 13-5. A fourth-inning seven-spot on the score sheet was the difference in this one for the visiting Lady Presidents.

The Tigers struck first when junior Dakota Barnes knocked a double and freshman Maddie Wegesin picked up an RBI single.

Harding got on the board in the third with a pair when Akeryeria Stevens hit a single that brought in a pair of runs.

Again in the fourth, the Presidents offense was active. Meredith Gruber and Kamry Thompson recorded hits in the inning. Gruber and Janaiye Braddy led the way to a seven run fourth inning for the Prexies.

“We’ve been working on defense. We have to get outs. We have been getting two outs and then allowed some two-out rallies in the past. That’s something we were better at today,” said Galion coach Doug Hunt.

Galion didn’t give in when down and came out in the fifth inning scoring three runs. Wegesin and Emily McDonald singled. Freshman C.C. Campbell cleared the bases with a triple.

“We’re seeing the ball better and it’s definitely helping us move runners. The girls are anxious to hit, but they’re improving,” said Hunt.

McDonald picked up an RBI single in the sixth, plating Rilynn Keinath.

Harding added a couple of insurance runs in the final inning when Thompson knocked a triple scoring T. Iden.

For Harding, it was Gruber picking up the complete-game win on the mound.

Barnes and Emma Maguire combined on the mound for the Tigers.

Through losses there is a learning curve. Hunt is focused on his team growing as one.

“Going forward we want pitchers to hit some more spots. We’re trying to come together as a team,” Hunt said of his team. “We’re working hard and encouraging one another. Our veteran players are helping our new players.”

Galion and Harding will face each other again on Wednesday in Marion. First pitch is at 5:15 p.m.

Galion’s Emily McDonald throws the ball back into the infield during the Lady Tigers game against Marion Harding on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Heise Park. The Lady Presidents prevailed 13-5. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-040621j-HHS-at-GHS-sb_0145.jpg Galion’s Emily McDonald throws the ball back into the infield during the Lady Tigers game against Marion Harding on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Heise Park. The Lady Presidents prevailed 13-5. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter.

