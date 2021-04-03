Baseball: Eagles 4-0 after win over Bucks

Colonel Crawford continued their hot start to the season with a 5-1 win over Buckeye Central on Saturday to pick up the season sweep of the Bucks in Northern 10 Athletic Conference play.

A dazzling outing from senior Cade Hamilton on the mound was the difference in this one. Hamilton pitched a complete game, striking out six and allowing just two hits. The senior helped himself at the plate with a single, a run batted in, and two walks drawn.

“He (Hamilton) got himself in a little bit of a jam, but pitched his way out of it,” Eagles coach Dan Gorbett said. “I really liked his moxie and composure. He did a really nice job.”

The Eagles (4-0, 2-0 Northern 10) were able to score four unearned runs against the Bucks. Junior Carson Feichtner joined Hamilton in the RBI club. Nolan and Mason McKibben combined for three hits and Drayton Burkhart knocked a double fresh off of his commitment to continue his baseball and academic career at Defiance College.

Crawford was aggressive on the base paths with nine stolen bases. Caleb Lohr recorded four by himself.

“It’s good to start the league year 2-0 (in the Northern 10),” Gorbett said. “They (Buckeye Central) are one of the preseason favorites so it was good to get them out of the way with two wins.”

The Eagles edged Buckeye Central 2-1 on Wednesday in New Washington.

Buckeye Central’s Manny Mullins had a single for an RBI. Kaiden Vaughn added a hit.

The Bucks dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in Northern 10 play with the loss.

When asked about early returns on improvement with this team already, Gorbett pointed to his team’s defensive improvements.

“This is our second game in a row with no errors,” he said. “Monday we had five errors against Plymouth. When you have no errors you give yourself to win every game. Our pitching has been solid.”

Although the Eagles are off to a hot start, Gorbett would like to see his offense score more runs with the opportunities they have had.

“We’re still leaving a lot of guys on base, we just need to continue to battle and do better in that department,” he said.

Next up for Colonel Crawford is a matchup with Upper Sandusky on Monday in Northern 10 play.

“Two years ago they won the league. A good baseball program and it’ll be a tough game for us,” Gorbett said.

Colonel Crawford’s Cade Hamilton delivers a pitch during the Eagles 5-1 victory over Buckeye Central on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Marion Althouse Field in North Robinson. Hamilton recorded six strikeouts and allowed only two hits on the way to earning a complete-game win. He helped himself at the plate with a single, an RBI, and two runs scored. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-040321j-BC-at-CC-bb_0161-1.jpg Colonel Crawford’s Cade Hamilton delivers a pitch during the Eagles 5-1 victory over Buckeye Central on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Marion Althouse Field in North Robinson. Hamilton recorded six strikeouts and allowed only two hits on the way to earning a complete-game win. He helped himself at the plate with a single, an RBI, and two runs scored. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter.

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter.