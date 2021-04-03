Baseball: Galion rolls over Fostoria, 40-2

Galion’s offense had no trouble getting cranked up in the chilly weather on Saturday as the Tigers rolled to a 40-2 win over Fostoria.

The Tigers (5-1, 2-0 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) extended their winning streak to three consecutive games with the non-league victory.

Wilson Frankhouse paced the Galion offense, going 5-for-7 with a grand slam home run, nine RBI, and six runs scored.

Derek Prosser finished his day 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, five RBI, and three runs scored. Donavhin Martin was 3-for-4 with five RBI and four runs scored.

Troy Manring had a two-run home run, two RBI, and scored five runs. He stole two bases, drew two walks, and was hit by a pitch.

Brody Symsick went 2-for-3, drove in three runs and scored three times. Ethyen Seybert was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored two runs. Carter Keinath finished 2-for-4, drove in two runs and scored two runs.

Jackson Staton was the Tigers’ starting pitcher and earned the win. He pitched three innings, giving up two runs and one hit. Staton recorded six strikeouts and walked two batters.

Landon Campbell worked two scoreless innings. He struck out seven batters and only gave up one hit.

Jared Durst and Kalib Dick accounted for all of Fostoria’s offense. Durst went 2-for-2 and scored a run. Dick drew a walk and scored the other run.

Quincy McDonald was the Redmen’s starter and took the loss. He gave up 10 runs before being removed in the second inning.

Galion pounded out 21 hits and drew 16 walks. The Tigers also took advantage of 13 Fostoria errors.

Upcoming schedule

The Tigers return home Tuesday to face Marion Harding in MOAC action at Heise Park. Galion and Harding will play Wednesday in Marion.

