Boys tennis: River Valley tops Galion in 2021 season opener

CALEDONIA — The 2021 boys tennis season opened Tuesday with Galion dropping a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference road match against River Valley, 4-1.

It was the first match of the season for both programs.

Galion’s lone win came at second singles when senior Chris Amick swept River Valley’s Chase Osborne, 6-3, 6-1.

After falling behind early, River Valley’s Josh Mulvaine ralied to defeat Galion’s Matt Gimbel at first singles, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

River Valley’s Zeke Klensman won a hard-fought match against Galion’s John Evans at third singles. Klensman prevailed, 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker), 2-6, 7-5.

In doubles action, the Vikings duo of Yosh Desai and Carson Bullinger held off Galion’s Jamie Hollis and Zach Grimes to win the first doubles match, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker).

At second doubles, River Valley’s Abbie Burns and Wes Stephens defeated Galion’s Nate Barre and Caden Jutz, 6-2, 6-2.

Galion (0-1, 0-1 MOAC) will travel to Pleasant on Wednesday for its second MOAC match of the season.

The Spartans (3-0, 1-0 MOAC) are undefeated so far after defeating Kenton 4-1, Bucyrus 5-0, and Marion Harding 4-1.

Galion is scheduled to play its 2021 home opener on Thursday against Marion Harding. Match time is set for 4:15 p.m. at Heise Park.

Staff Report

