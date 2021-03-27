Softball: Lady Lex takes 2 from Galion

GALION — The Galion High School softball team opened up the season against Lexington on Saturday with a doubleheader. The Lady Tigers fell in both contests by scores of 18-5 in the opener and 16-5 in the second game.

Lexington jumped out early with a 10-run inning in game two that allowed them to take the foot off the pedal for the remaining afternoon. J. Bammann recorded a single, as did K. Eichorn. Galion gifted five batters a free base on walks and hit by pitches.

The Tigers didn’t back down, but instead came out with a pair of hits in the first inning that got them on the board. Emily McDonald scored on a double by Mady Tich, who had three RBI.

Dakota Barnes knocked a triple for Galion in the second and eventually scored on a Rilynn Keinath single.

Lexington added a couple more runs in the second and third innings, respectively.

Galion’s CC Campbell and Keinath both scored runs in the fifth inning before the game was called due to the OHSAA run rule.

Despite the loss to open the season Galion head coach Doug Hunt was proud of what his team showed at times.

“I saw positive in everyone on the field. From our newest player who has only played a week of softball, getting a hit and scoring a run, that’s huge,” Galion head coach Douglas Hunt said.

Galion has five games on the schedule to wrap up March and open April. The Lady Tigers play host to Fostoria on Monday, then open Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play on Tuesday at River Valley. Galion plays host to the Lady Vikings on Wednesday.

The Lady Tigers cap off the week with road games on Thursday at Northmor and on Saturday at Bucyrus.

“We’re gonna take it easy this weekend,” Hunt said. “We come out Monday with a non-league game and then River Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re gonna play our best softball.“

