Girls basketball: Galion’s Natalee Perkins voted All-Northwest District

GALION — Galion High School basketball standout Natalee Perkins has added another postseason honor to her collection for the 2020-2021 season.

The junior forward has been voted honorable mention on the Division II All-Northwest District team. Previously, she was voted to the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Associaton’s All-District 6 second team and was a second-team All-Mid Ohio Athletic Conference selection.

Perkins averaged 10.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocked shots per game for the Lady Tigers. She led the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference in rebounding and was second in blocked shots per game. Overall, she led the MOAC in blocked shots with a total of 28.

The All-Northwest District team was selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Division II All-Northwest District Girls Basketball 2020-21

Player of the Year: Taylor Strock, Napoleon; Cory Santoro, Bellevue

Coach of the Year: Corey Kreinbrink, Napoleon

FIRST TEAM

Cory Santoro, Bellevue, 5-5, sr., 28.0; Taylor Strock, Napoleon, 5-9, sr., 17.0; Ruby Bolon, Lima Bath, 5-11, sr., 10.6; Olivia Baker, Shelby, 5-8, jr., 14.0; Logen Love, Toledo Rogers, 6-1, sr., 20.9; Caely Ressler, Napoleon, 6-0, sr., 12.1; Shallyn Miley, Bryan, 6-0, sr., 10.6

SECOND TEAM

Sidney Hohman, Clyde, 5-7, sr., 14.7; Sophie Niese, Shelby, 5-6, jr., 11.9; Marianna Plas, Vermilion, 5-6, jr., 18.9; Chandler Clark, Lima Bath, 5-5, sr. 10.3; Avery Coleman, Lexington, 6-1, sr., 14.5; Kaitlyn Moeller, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, sr., 10.5; Kendall Dieringer, St. Marys Memorial, 5-5, jr., 12.7

THIRD TEAM

Emma Bollinger, Bellevue, 5-6, jr., 9.7; Emma Pedroza, Napoleon, 5-8, jr., 8.9; McKendry Semer, Bryan, 5-9, sr., 9.2; Grace Freiberger, Lima Shawnee, 5-5, fr., 15.6; Carleigh Pearson, Ontario, 5-7, sr., 13.2; Bekah Conrad, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-4, jr., 14.9; Chloe Crawford, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-5, sr., 13.0

HONORABLE MENTION

Reese Grothaus, Bryan; Kalli Helberg, Napoleon; Natalee Perkins, Galion; Kristen Harrah, Clyde; Elena Barber, Norwalk; Kelley Baker, Sandusky Perkins; Cameron Kaufman, Sandusky Perkins; Brynn Vogel, Bellevue; Serena Ingalls, Tiffin Columbian; DC Lanier, Port Clinton; Camryn Colahan, Vermilion; Esther Bolon, Lima Bath; Amira Freeman, Elida; Zoe Best, Lima Shawnee; Sofia Houg, Van Wert; Kiersten Bradley, Mansfield Senior; Kiyah Wentz, Mansfield Senior; Julia Rizzo, Mansfield Senior; Madi Basilone, Lexington; Morgan Galco, Bellville Clear Fork; Lyvia Davis, Bellville Clear Fork; Haylee Baker, Shelby; Audi Albert, Shelby; Macy Mangan, Ontario; Anastacia Morgan, Toledo Rogers; Maquaia Hudgins, Toledo Scott; Noelle Ruane, St. Marys Memorial

