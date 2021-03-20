Mid-Ohio accepting applications

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Morrow County opens its employment application process Monday, March 22 to fill seasonal positions in multiple specialty areas for the 2021 racing season.

Hardworking, dedicated candidates ages 16 and older are encouraged to apply now for roles in the call center, ticketing and credentials, food service and catering, security, safety services, track corner workers, operations and maintenance.

To submit an employment application for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, visit midohio.com/jobs, complete and download the application. Submitting the application by email to jobs@midohio.com is preferred to maintain social distancing. Applications can also be printed then submitted via drive thru at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on March 22 to April 12 on weekdays only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

The 60th season of racing will operate under the “Responsible RestartOhio” guidelines for COVID-19. Candidates are also encouraged to read Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course’s current protocols on COVID-19 found at midohio.com/covid19. These guidelines must be adhered to as part of potential employment. Any additional questions can be sent to jobs@midohio.com.

Information received from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

