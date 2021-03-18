Colonel Crawford’s David Sheldon voted Div. III Northwest District co-coach of the year

NORTH ROBINSON — Postseason honors keep piling up for the Colonel Crawford High School boys basketball program.

Head coach David Sheldon and three of his Eagles players have been named among the best in the Northwest District.

Sheldon was voted co-coach of year in Division III after leading Colonel Crawford to a 23-1 season, which included an undefeated regular season and a Northern 10 Athletic Conference championship. It was Colonel Crawford’s first Northern 10 title since the 2014-2015 season. The Eagles then won a sectional title before bowing out in the district semifinals.

Sheldon shared the top honor with John Kurtz of Ashland Crestview.

Junior Carter Valentine was voted first-team All-Northwest District and classmate Mason Studer was named to the second team. Senior Chase Walker was voted third-team All-Northwest District.

Valentine led the Northern 10 in scoring averaging 18.1 points per game. He tallied a total of 435 points this season.

Studer averaged 13.3 points per game, a league-best 5.6 assists per contest, and 2.5 steals per game.

Walker averaged 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He led the Northern 10 in field goal percentage, hitting 62.7% from the field.

Mike Wise of Bucyrus and Jaron Filliater of Wynford received honorable mention.

DIVISION III

All-Northwest District

Co-Players of the Year: Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve; Jhaiden Wilson, Cardinal Stritch.

Co-Coaches of the Year: David Sheldon, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; John Kurtz, Ashland Crestview.

First team: Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve, 6-4, 24.5; Jhaiden Wilson, Cardinal Stritch, 5-8, sr., 26.1; Brennen Blevins, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-11, sr., 16.3; Owen Nichols, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, sr., 13.8; Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood, 6-4, jr., 13.8; Blake Booker, Oak Harbor, 5-11, sr., 19.0; Evan Lumbrezer, Evergreen, 6-1, jr., 14.7; Carter Valentine, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, jr., 18.9.

Second team: Myles Pinkston, Willard, 6-2, sr., 13.8; John Skrada, Collins Western Reserve, 6-4, sr., 16.6; Evan Hamilton, Ashland Crestview, 5-11, sr., 18.6; Jacob Meyer, Eastwood, 6-3, jr., 12.0; Josh Vance, Swanton, 6-3, sr., 15.0; DJ Newman, Archbold, 6-1, jr., 11.6; Rossy Moore, Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, sr., 15.4; Mason Studer, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-11, jr., 14.0.

Third team: Trey Paxton, Willard, 6-2, jr., 16.8; Eli VanSlooten, Ottawa Hills, 6-5, sr., 16.1; Hunter Allen, Woodmore, 6-1, sr., 16.2; Joseph Dzierwa, Otsego, 6-6, jr., 12.6; Blake McGarvey, Paulding, 6-0, sr., 15.2; Brooks Laukhuf, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-0, fr., 13.3; Isaac Mason, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, so., 15.8; Chase Walker, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, sr., 14.0.

Honorable mention: Austin Adelman, Willard; Lincoln Meredith, Milan Edison; Jude Muenz, Collins Western Reserve; Ross Thompson, Cardinal Stritch; Brenden Revels, Cardinal Stritch; Romel Hightower, Cardinal Stritch; A.J. George, Ottawa Hills; Christian Majors, Maumee Valley; Kade Lentz, Elmwood; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf; Andrew Schroeder, Van Buren; Ben Spiess, Liberty-Benton; Thomas Miller, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale; Isaac Holland, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale; Ethan Post, Coldwater; Myles Blasingame, Coldwater; Evan Gibbs, Ashland Crestview; Evan Conrad, Liberty Center; Kyle Stoller, Haviland Wayne Trace; Cameron Sinn, Haviland Wayne Trace; Alex Roth, Noah Gomez, Archbold; Payton Beckman, Paulding; Andrew Thornton, Swanton; Marcus Grube, Tinora; Evan Unruh, Lima Central Catholic; Ian Wannemacher, Delphos Jefferson; Jaron Filliater, Bucyrus Wynford; Mike Wise, Bucyrus; Josh Reindel, Liberty-Benton; Jackson Clark, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale; Caleb Frank, Sherwood Fairview; Andrew Kalb, Attica Seneca East.

Colonel Crawford boys basketball coach David Sheldon is the 2020-2021 Division III Northwest District co-coach of the year after leading the Eagles to a 23-1 record. He shared the award with John Kurtz of Ashland Crestview. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/03/web1_b-022021j-CF-at-CC-bkb_0190.jpg Colonel Crawford boys basketball coach David Sheldon is the 2020-2021 Division III Northwest District co-coach of the year after leading the Eagles to a 23-1 record. He shared the award with John Kurtz of Ashland Crestview. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.