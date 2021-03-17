Mid-Ohio announces 2021 season schedule

The 60th season of racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will feature its five traditional events in 2021. The legendary road course in Morrow County, will showcase some of the premier series in all of motorsports for fans as it returns to a full slate of racing starting in May.

On Tuesday, March 23, the renewal period begins for Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass and Season Motorhome spaces for 2020 customers. Then, on Tuesday, April 6, event tickets will go on sale at advance pricing at a savings before standard pricing begins on Tuesday, April 27. Renewal customers on file will be notified directly with further details.

“We sincerely thank our fans for their patience and understanding as our team worked tirelessly during the 2020 season to host as many events as possible,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “Now with the 2021 season and our 60th season of racing upon us, we are looking forward to getting back to a full schedule of racing and look forward to seeing the fans back at the track.

“Things will kick off in April with The Mid-Ohio School as today we open enrollments for our 2021 classes for teenage drivers, racers and our sportbike enthusiasts,” Rust continued.

Starting in 1993 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, The Mid-Ohio School offers defensive driving, high performance, racing, and corporate entertainment programs plus performance track riding for motorcyclists. Its range of course dates and pricing are posted at midohioschool.com.

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule for its 60th season follows:

May 14-16 – Acura Sports Car Challenge (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event)

June 4-5 – B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio (NASCAR Xfinity Series / ARCA Menards Series)

June 25-27 – Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio (Sportscar Vintage Racing Association / Trans Am)

July 2-4 – The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (NTT INDYCAR SERIES event)

July 23-25 – AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration)

All courses and events will continue to be held based on the ongoing guidance of the CDC and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings surrounding COVID-19. All the necessary protocols for race fans and course participants can be found at midohio.com/covid19.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers one of the best family values in all of live sports and entertainment. Children 12 and under always receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. All the ticket options and pricing are posted online at midohio.com.

Information received from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

