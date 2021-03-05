Girls basketball: Buckeye Central falls to Columbus Grove in region semifinals

ELIDA — Columbus Grove rallied from an 8-point halftime deficit to upend Buckeye Central in the Division IV girls Region 14 semifinals.
The Bulldogs (19-7) knocked off the Buckettes 47-38 on Thursday evening at Elida High School to set up a regional championship contest against Convoy Crestview on Saturday. Crestview eliminated Toledo Christian 54-41 on Thursday at Elida.
Trailing 26-18 at halftime, Columbus Grove locked down defensively in the second half, outscoring Buckeye Central 29-12 over the final two periods. The Bulldogs held the Buckettes to just three points in the third quarter.
Claudia Pifher of Buckeye Central knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Buckettes a 29-18 cushion, but then Columbus Grove went on an 11-0 run to close out the period and pull to within 29-27 heading into the final quarter.
Pifher connected on two shots early in the fourth quarter to give Buckeye Central a 33-27 advantage. However, Columbus Grove rallied once again, outscoring the Buckettes 16-0 to build a 43-33 lead. Buckeye Central (23-3) cut the deficit to seven points, but could get no closer.
Columbus Grove connected on 14-of-15 free throws. Buckeye Central didn’t shoot any foul shots.
Pifher led Buckeye Central with 15 points. Taylor Ratliff added nine points and Kyleigh Brown scored eight points.
Erin Downing led Columbus Grove with 18 points and Kenzie King tallied 15 points.
Convoy Crestview 54, Toledo Christian 41
Olivia Cunningham scored 19 points and Bailey Gregory added 16 points to lead Convoy Crestview to a 54-41 win over Toledo Christian in the Division IV Region 16 semifinals on Thursday at Elida High School.
Crestview (22-3) built a 29-16 lead at halftime, but Toledo Christian rallied in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 35-32 by the end of the period. Crestview regained control in the final period, outscoring Toledo Christian 19-9 to seal the win.
Cat Jones led Toledo Christian (13-6) with 17 points. Mackenzie Royal-Davis added 10 points.
Division IV Region Semifinals
Region 14
At Elida High School
Thursday, March 4
Columbus Grove 47, Buckeye Central 38
Convoy Crestview 54, Toledo Christian 41
Region Final
Saturday, March 6
Columbus Grove vs Convoy Crestview
Region 16
At Vandalia Butler High School
Thursday, March 4
New Madison Tri-Village 53, Legacy Christian 42
Fort Loramie 47, Minster 36
Region Final
Saturday, March 6
New Madison Tri-Village vs Fort Loramie
Region 15
At Chillicothe Southeastern High School
Thursday, March 4
Waterford 55, Newark Catholic 48
Peebles 56, Berne Union 51
Region Final
Saturday, March 6
Waterford vs Berne Union
Region 13
At Massillon Perry High School
Thursday, March 4
Shadyside 70, Loudonville 57
McDonald 57, Berlin Center Western Reserve 25
Region Final
Saturday, March 6
Shadyside vs McDonald
OHSAA Division IV State Semifinals
University of Dayton Arena
Thursday, March 11
Region 14 vs Region 16
Region 15 vs Region 13
State Final
Saturday, March 13
Semifinal winners
Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.