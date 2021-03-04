Wrestling: Galion’s Devin McCarthy still alive in Norwalk district tournament

NORWALK — The veteran of the Galion High School wrestling roster is still battling for a place in the OHSAA state tournament.

Senior Devin McCarthy (31-4) will wrestle for a chance to claim third place in the 138-pound weight class at the Division II district tournament on Saturday at Norwalk High School.

McCarthy claimed victory in his opening match at the Division II district tournament on Thursday at Norwalk. He won a major decision by a final score of 19-9 against sophomore Brayden Hull of Napoleon.

McCarthy then squared off with senior Max Oprzadek of Sandusky Perkins in the quarterfinals. McCarthy dropped a hard-fought 8-7 decision to fall into the consolation bracket.

Oprzadek will meet freshman Eddie Neitenbach of Buckeye in the 138-pound semifinals on Saturday. Oprzadek recorded a pinfall victory over sophomore Joshua Greenwood of Beachwood at 1:58 in his first-round match.

McCarthy battled back through the consolation bracket, defeating freshman Cole Dille of Ontario via major decision (10-1) in the second round.

The Galion senior is scheduled to face sophomore C.J. Poole from Tiffin Columbian in the third round of the consolation bracket on Saturday morning.

Four other Tigers are scheduled to wrestle on Friday at Norwalk. Freshman Landon Campbell (44-4) was the top seed coming out of the Clyde sectional after winning the 152-pound championship last Saturday. He is scheduled to take on sophomore Calvin Gwinn of Akron SVSM (17-16), the fourth-place finisher from the Beachwood sectional, in the opening round.

In the 182-pound weight class, Galion senior Max Fisher (34-14) is scheduled to face senior Nate Barrett from Madison Comprehensive (42-3) in the opening round. Fisher finished in fourth place at the Clyde sectional. Barrett was the champion of the Sandusky sectional.

Tigers junior Mitchell Young (19-25) and Aurora junior Dylan Fishback (19-0) are scheduled to meet in the first round of the 195-pound weight class on Friday. Young fiished fourth at Clyde while Fishback won the Beachwood sectional title.

At 285 pounds, Galion freshman Alex Griffith (36-8) will meet senior Dakarai Johnson of Warrensville Heights (17-4) in the opening round. Griffith placed third at the Clyde sectional. Johnson finished second at the Beachwood sectional.

In addition to the district qualifiers, four Galion wrestlers were alternates to the district tournament: sophomore Conner Ganshorn (106 pounds), sophomore Kiddren Clark (120 pounds), senior Ian Lehman (132 pounds), and junior Sam Wegesin (145 pounds).

The Norwalk district tournament wraps up on Saturday. Tournament officials announced via social media on Thursday evening that wrestlers who advance to Saturday matches will receive five tickets each. Originally, the allotment was four tickets per wrestler.

To see results and get updates from the Norwalk district tournament, go to baumspage.com and click on the tournament link in the 2021 Individual District Tournaments list.

Galion High School’s wrestling team sent five qualifiers and four alternates to the Division II district tournament at Norwalk High School. Pictured from left to right are sophomore Conner Ganshorn (106 pounds, alternate), sophomore Kiddren Clark (120 pounds, alternate), senior Ian Lehman (132 pounds, alternate), senior Devin McCarthy (138 pounds, qualifier), junior Sam Wegesin (145 pounds, alternate), freshman Landon Campbell (152 pounds, qualifier), senior Max Fisher (182 pounds, qualifier), junior Mitchell Young (195 pounds, qualifier), and freshman Alex Griffith (285 pounds, qualifier). https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/03/web1_GAL030621_WRESTLING.jpg Galion High School’s wrestling team sent five qualifiers and four alternates to the Division II district tournament at Norwalk High School. Pictured from left to right are sophomore Conner Ganshorn (106 pounds, alternate), sophomore Kiddren Clark (120 pounds, alternate), senior Ian Lehman (132 pounds, alternate), senior Devin McCarthy (138 pounds, qualifier), junior Sam Wegesin (145 pounds, alternate), freshman Landon Campbell (152 pounds, qualifier), senior Max Fisher (182 pounds, qualifier), junior Mitchell Young (195 pounds, qualifier), and freshman Alex Griffith (285 pounds, qualifier). Andrew Carter | AIM Media Midwest

