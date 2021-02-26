Boys basketball: St. Paul edges Crestline 58-55 in OT

NORWALK — An extra period of play was needed to determine a winner between Norwalk St. Paul and Crestline in a boys Division IV sectional title game.

In the end, the No. 3 seed Flyers outdueled the No. 7 seed Bulldogs 58-55 in overtime to advance in tournament play.

St. Paul’s Nick Winslow led all scorers with 23 points and had a game-high 10 rebounds. Nate Winslow added 17 points and Scotty Adelman finished with 12 points.

Brock Noblit led Crestline (13-11) with 19 points. Conner Lusk scored 12 points and Calvin Reed added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

With the game tied at 10 after one quarter of play, the Flyers outscored the Bulldogs 14-8 in the second period to take a 24-18 lead at halftime. Turnovers hurt the Bulldogs in first half. They committed 18 total turnovers in the game.

Crestline battled back in the third quarter, though, outscoring St. Paul 20-11 to grab a 38-35 edge heading into the final period of play.

St. Paul rallied to build a 48-42 lead with 3:30 to play in the game, but the Bulldogs once again battled back to claim a 50-48 advantage with 1:03 remaining in regulation. The Flyers hit a 3-point field goal to tie the game at 53-all with 16.8 seconds to play. Crestline was unable to get off a clean shot at the basket as time ran out, forcing overtime.

St. Paul (16-5) outscored Crestline 5-2 in the extra period to earn the win.

The Flyers will face No. 2 seed Margaretta in the district semifinals on Tuesday, March 2 at Willard High School. The Polar Bears defeated No. 11 Plymouth 56-37 on Friday night.

In the other half of the Willard District bracket, No. 1 South Central rolled to a 63-36 win over No. 9 Buckeye Central. No. 5 Lucas was a 52-38 winner over No. 4 St. Mary Central Catholic.

South Central and Lucas will square off in the other district semifinal on Tuesday at Willard.

