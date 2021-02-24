Boys basketball: Bulldogs cage Wildcats, 60-45

CRESTLINE — Crestline picked up a Division IV boys basketball sectional semifinal win at home over New London on Wednesday night by a final score of 60-45.

It’s the third year in a row that the Bulldogs have been able to win their opening tournament game.

The Bulldogs were off to a quick lead, up 21-6 after a quarter. Senior Brock Noblit scored 14 in the opening quarter for Crestline to give a big push.

Noblit finished with 28 points, hitting seven 3-pointers.

“He’s done that every game. He has the ability to really score the basketball. I told him at this point in the season I expect him to hit these shots,” said Crestline coach Tyler Sanders.

Ethan Clark had 11 points for Crestline, with eight coming in the second quarter during which he played very well.

At halftime, the Bulldogs held a 36-15 lead and looked to be in complete control.

Grant Heileman had 14 of his 18 points in the second half to keep New London in it. The Wildcats trailed 47-30 after three, but just were not able to get to that single digit deficit mark.

Jacob Shaver added 14 points for the Wildcats.

“The way that New London played in the second half is what I expected out of a Coach Howell led team,” Sanders said.

Josh Hall scored eight points for the Bulldogs. Conner Lusk had five points. Calvin Reed and Lucas Cochran scored four points each.

Next up for the Bulldogs is Norwalk St. Paul, the No. 3 seed in the Willard District. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 at St. Paul.

Sanders said he wants to see his team play a bit different on Friday, especially with a lead.

“I’d like to say we can get the start we did tonight, but I think it’s going to be a different type of game,” Sanders said. “We have to find a way to handle pressure and make the passes that we need to make to be successful.”

Sanders said he hopes for more success for his ballclub.

“They’re all exceptional kids. I’m blessed to coach all of them. I want the best for them. I want us to go out on a high note. I think that includes a sectional title,” said Sanders.

In other action on Wednesday night in the Willard District, No. 11 Plymouth upset No. 6 Monroeville, 57-54. Clayton Miller hit a buzzer-beater from half court to lift the Big Red to the win.

Following is the schedule for Friday’s sectional championship games: (9) Buckeye Central at (1) South Central; (5) Lucas at (4) Sandusky St. Mary CC; (7) Crestline at (3) Norwalk St. Paul; (11) Plymouth at (2) Margaretta.

All games tip-off at 7 p.m.

Crestline senior Brock Noblit (4) scored 28 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 60-45 victory in a Division IV sectional semifinal game on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Crestline High School. Noblit scored 14 points in the first quarter and finished with seven 3-point field goals. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_b-022421j-NL-at-CHS-bkb_0182.jpg Crestline senior Brock Noblit (4) scored 28 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 60-45 victory in a Division IV sectional semifinal game on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Crestline High School. Noblit scored 14 points in the first quarter and finished with seven 3-point field goals. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

