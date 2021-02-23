Boys basketball: Galion falls to Norwalk in D2 sectional

NORWALK — The Galion High School boys basketball team saw their season end Tuesday night with a 68-31 loss to Norwalk in a Division II sectional semifinal contest.

The Truckers duo of Ian Minor and Garrett Chapin were tough to guard for the Tigers in this one. Minor led the way for No. 3 seed Norwalk with 15 points and Chapin added 13 points.

“We said we need to match their energy and match their physicality,” said Galion coach Bobby Gossom. “Anytime you play a team like Norwalk, they’re unbelievably talented and very well coached. They are going to knock down open looks when they have them.”

Norwalk raced out to a 20-10 lead after one quarter of play and built a 44-21 lead by halftime. With majority of the Tigers offense coming in the first half, Gossom liked what he saw offensively at times.

“It’s the first time in a long time that we ran out stuff and got good looks,” Gossom said. “That’s the way we have to play. We’re not as physically gifted and as talented skill-wise as some other teams and other players. That just means you have to play together and run your stuff.”

After three quarters of action, the Truckers led by a score of 61-25. Parker Evans added 12 points for Norwalk, eight of them after intermission.

Rece Payne led Galion with 10 points, eight of which came in the first half. Carter Keinath added eight of his own, including two triples.

Troy Manring and Brayden Eckels had four points each for the Tigers. Cooper Kent scored three points and Kyle Foust added two points.

Despite 2020-2021 being a season in which Galion wasn’t able to put together a win, Gossom said he was happy with the way his seniors and the team in general pushed through the tough year that included a pandemic.

“They’re good kids and they persevered through some things that most kids don’t have to through the last year and a half,” Gossom said. “For us, it was really tough to get in a routine and get a rhythm going.”

Norwalk (14-9) will play host to No. 4 seed Upper Sandusky (14-8) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 with a sectional championship and a berth in the Ashland District semifinals on the line. The Rams had a bye in the opening round.

In other action from the Ashland District on Tuesday, No. 2 Ontario defeated No. 10 Bellevue, 49-36. The Warriors will entertain No. 5 Mansfield Senior on Friday.

No. 8 Vermilion held off No. 9 Lexington, 50-41, to advance to a Friday night match-up against No. 1 Shelby.

No. 7 Clear Fork will travel to No. 6 Huron on Friday. Both teams had Tuesday night off.

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

