Swimming: Galion’s Troie Grubbs headed back to state championships

BOWLING GREEN — Galion swimmer Troie Grubbs is headed back to the OHSAA Divison II state championships.

The junior qualified for the state meet in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events after posting top-five performances in the district meet on Friday at Bowling Green State University. Grubbs placed third in the 50-yard freestyle, turning in a time of 24.31 seconds. She then finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle, posting a time of 52.96 seconds.

Grubbs’ time in the 100 freestyle established a new Galion High School record in the event, Coach Ted Temple said. She also held the previous record.

Grubbs is seeded 14th in the 50 freestyle at the state meet. She is the No. 9 seed in the 100 freestyle. She also competed in both events at the 2020 OHSAA championships.

The girls Division II state championships will be held Wednesday, Feb. 24 at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Senior Kaisey Speck capped off her career with a pair solid performances in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke at the district meet. Speck placed seventh in the butterfly with a time of 1:02.24 and finished fifth in the breaststroke with a time of 1:09.36.

The times Speck recorded at the district meet were the best of her career in the butterfly and breaststroke, Temple said.

The 200-yard medley relay squad barely missed out on qualifying for the state meet, finishing two spots short of qualification. The team of Grubbs, Speck, sophomore Caitlyn Karnes, and freshman Miranda Stone placed seventh in the district meet, posting a time of 1:54.56.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team set a new school record at the district meet. The team of Grubbs, Speck, Stone, and junior Adriana Zeger posted a time of 3:48.27, good for seventh in the event.

Karnes finished 12th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:05.13. She placed 18th in the 200-yard freestyle, posting a time of 2:10.96.

Stone placed 19th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:07.08. Stone came in 24th place in the 100-yard freestyle. Her time was 58.32 seconds.

“I was really proud of the performance of the girls in the district meet,” Temple said. “There was 100% time drop. They each had outstanding performances. All of their times were their best of the season. That accomplishment is something the whole team should be proud of.”

Sophomore Nathan Barre placed 31st in the 200-yard freestyle. His time was 2:03.95. Barre finished 32nd in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:45.69.

“This was Nate’s first trip to the district meet and it was a great learning experience for future years,” Temple said.

