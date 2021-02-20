Girls basketball: Colonel Crawford upsets Hopewell-Loudon to win sectional title

BASCOM — Colonel Crawford kept its postseason hopes alive with a 33-29 upset of No. 2 seed Hopewell-Loudon in a Division III girls sectional final on Saturday evening.

The Eagles (15-9) trailed 19-17 at halftime then tied the game at 22 by the end of the third period. Colonel Crawford outscored the Chieftains 11-7 in the final period to pick up the win. The Lady Eagles hit their foul shots late to put the game away.

Colonel Crawford will now play No. 3 seed Margaretta in the Division III district semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Shelby High School. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Polar Bears ended Wynford’s playoff run on Saturday, handing the Royals a 78-55 defeat.

In the other half of the Shelby District bracket, No. 1 Willard breezed past Upper Sandusky, 62-20, and No. 4 Carey knocked off No. 5 Ashland Crestview, 50-43.

The Flashes and Blue Devils will meet in the early game of the district semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Shelby.

Division III Girls Basketball

Shelby District

Sectional Finals

Saturday, Feb. 20

(6) Colonel Crawford 33, (2) Hopewell-Loudon 29

(3) Margaretta 78, (8) Wynford 55

(1) Willard 62, (11) Upper Sandusky 20

(4) Carey 50, (5) Ashland Crestview 43

District Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 25 at Shelby High School

(1) Willard vs (4) Carey, 5:30

(6) Colonel Crawford vs (3) Margaretta, 7:30

District Finals

Saturday, Feb. 27 at Shelby High School, 2 p.m.

