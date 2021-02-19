Galion, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Buckeye Central girls honored in District 6 voting

UNDATED — Galion, Colonel Crawford, and Crestline each had two players voted to the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association All-District 6 teams. Three players from Buckeye Central were honored.

Galion junior Natalee Perkins and freshman Lexi Rush were honored in the Division II voting. Perkins (10.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg) was a second-team selection. Rush (10 ppg) received honorable mention.

In the Division III voting, Colonel Crawford senior Allison Teglovic (14.5 ppg) was a first-team selection. Junior Kaylyn Risner (10.5 ppg) received honorable mention.

Crestline’s Hannah Delong (8.7 ppg) and Daija Sewell (8.2 ppg) both received honorable mention in the Division IV voting.

Buckeye Central claimed the top individual honors in Division IV. Junior Claudia Pifher (19.1 ppg) of Buckeye Central and senior Jessica Bowerman (13.7 ppg) of Seneca East shared player of the year honors. Buckeye Central coach Abram Kaple was voted coach of the year.

Senior Taylor Ratliff (11.7 ppg) Buckeye Central was a first-team selection in Division IV, while junior teammate Emily Siesel (12.6 ppg) was voted to the second team.

OHSBCA All-District 6

Division I

Player of the Year: DaShanti Miller, Sandusky.

Coach of the Year: Juan Vela, Fremont Ross.

First Team

DaShanti Miller, Sandusky; Chesney Davis, Madison; Kari Eckenwiler, Madison; Kaylee Friesen, Ashland; Brooklyn Baptista, Fremont Ross; Destiny Robinson, Fremont Ross; Carma Johnson, Fremont Ross.

Second Team

Amiyah Sturdivant, Sandusky; JaNeece Lee, Sandusky; Breena Plank, Ashland; Faith Kuhn, Madison; Janiah Holmes, Fremont Ross; Mylah Williams, Fremont Ross; Klaira Paramore, Ashland.

Division II

Player of the Year: Cory Santoro, Bellevue.

Coach of the Year: Kory Santoro, Bellevue; Jason Sockel, Vermilion.

First Team

Cory Santoro, Bellevue; Olivia Baker, Shelby; Marianna Plas, Vermilion; Avery Coleman, Lexington; Sophia Niese, Shelby; Carleigh Pearson, Ontario; Da’Cariya Lanier, Port Clinton.

Second Team

Sidney Hohman, Clyde; Bekah Conrad, Clear Fork; Kelley Baker, Perkins; Haylee Baker, Shelby; Ryann Steinbrick, Oak Harbor; Elena Barber, Norwalk; Natalee Perkins, Galion; Kristen Harrah, Clyde.

Honorable Mention

Emma Bollinger, Bellevue; Serena Ingalls, Columbian; Kiersten Bradley, Mansfield Senior; Riley Steinbrick, Oak Harbor; Olivia Jackson, Port Clinton; Cameron Kaufman, Perkins; Kiyah Wentz, Mansfield Senior; Brynn Vogel, Bellevue; Auna Tack, Oak Harbor; Julia Rizzo, Mansfield Senior; Madison Basilone, Lexington; Camryn Colahan, Vermilion; Lexi Rush, Galion.

Division III

Player of the Year: MaKayla Elmore, Hopewell-Loudon.

Coach of the Year: Barry Pfahl, Willard.

First Team

MaKayla Elmore, Hopewell-Loudon; Elliana Schaefer, Margaretta; Mckenna Stephens, Willard; Kenedi Goon, Crestview; Kylie Leibacher, Margaretta; Aliyah Caporini, Edison; Allison Teglovic, Colonel Crawford.

Second Team

Sadie Arend, Carey; Olivia Zender, Hopewell-Loudon; Layla Dials, Willard; Lyndie Williams, Wynford; Presley Feltner, Willard; Devyne Eisenhauer, Margaretta; Alaina Tiell, Carey.

Honorable Mention

Averi McMillan, Wynford; Kaidence Iles, Upper Sandusky; Carlie Foos, Lakota; Kalli Sowers, Willard; Kaylyn Risner, Colonel Crawford; Ava Winnestaffer, Huron; Eden Palomo, Margaretta; Izzi Duchette, Western Reserve; Mary Leeper, Crestview; Ellie Blankenship, Western Reserve.

Division IV

Player of the Year: Claudia Pifher, Buckeye Central; Jessica Bowerman, Seneca East.

Coach of the Year: Abram Kaple, Buckeye Central.

First Team

Claudia Pifher, Buckeye Central; Jessica Bowerman, Seneca East; Taylor Ratliff, Buckeye Central; Aubrey Bouillon, New Riegel; Danielle Smith, St. Paul; Shelby Grover, Lucas; Elle Schmitz, Mansfield Christian; Macie Miller, Old Fort; Camille Endsley, St. Paul.

Second Team

Kiaya Thierry, New London; Emily Siesel, Buckeye Central; Evelyn Wright, Fremont SJCC; Allie Weilnau, Sandusky SMCC; Sydney Hohman, New Riegel; Alexis Hicks, Seneca East; Kennedy Deppen, South Central; Frannie Webb, Calvert; Makenna Depinet, Seneca East.

Honorable Mention

Payton Scheid, Monroeville; Maddy McCall, St. Paul; Aubrynn Maiyer, Mansfield Christian; Olivia Schalk, New Riegel; Morgan Baxter, St. Paul; Jordan Reineck, Old Fort; Jamie Grover, Lucas; Daija Sewell, Crestline; Hannah Delong, Crestline; Erin Stevens, Plymouth; Kendyl Beverly, South Central; Grace Lamoreaux, South Central; Ella Price, Fremont SJCC; Braylee Wise, Monroeville.

