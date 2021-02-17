Boys basketball: Bucks pull away in second half to beat Galion

NEW WASHINGTON — Buckeye Central pulled away from Galion in the third quarter to earn a 41-26 victory over the Tigers on Wednesday.

The Bucks (8-13) led 13-5 by the end of the first quarter, but the Tigers trimmed the deficit to 22-17 at halftime. Buckeye Central outscored Galion 13-6 in the third period to extend its advantage to 35-23 with one quarter remaining. Neither squad managed to muster much offense in the fourth quarter with the Bucks getting the better of the Tigers 6-3 to seal their win.

Buckeye Central’s Brady Kerschner led all scorers with 13 points. Alex Kanney added 10 points, nine of which came on 3-point field goals.

Aiden McDougal, Tyler Rose, and Damian Dean chipped in five points each. Tyler Sanderson scored three points.

The Bucks connected on six 3-point field goals.

Rece Payne led Galion with seven points. Troy Manring, Kyle Foust, and Carter Keinath scored four points apiece. Jaxon Oswald finished with three points. Andy Sparks and Brayden Eckels added two points each.

Galion (0-20) plays host to Crestline on Friday and then concludes regular season play on Saturday at Ontario.

The Tigers, seeded 11th in the Division II Ashland District, open postseason play on Tuesday, Feb. 23, facing No. 3 seed Norwalk in the sectional round. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on the Truckers home floor.

Buckeye Central, the No. 9 seed in the Division IV Willard District, plays at No. 8 Mansfield Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 23 in the opening round of the sectional tournament.

Staff Report

