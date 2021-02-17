Boys basketball: Eagles stay perfect with win over Knights

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford kept its perfect season intact with a 70-40 victory over Northmor on Wednesday evening at Mac Morrison Gymnasium.

The Eagles (21-0) continued their run of stifling defensive performances against the Golden Knights. It marked the 10th game in which Colonel Crawford held an opponent to fewer than 40 points and was the 18th time this season the Eagles limited an opponent to 50 points or less. Only three teams have managed to score more than 50 points against the Eagles this season.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. Northmor (4-16) had beaten Danville (63-50) and Highland (54-47) in its previous two outings before Wednesday.

Colonel Crawford built a 19-8 lead after one period of play and led 34-20 at halftime. The Eagles tallied 25 points in the third quarter while limiting Northmor to just four points, building their advantage to 59-24 with one quarter remaining.

Eagles sharpshooter Carter Valentine led all scorers with 23 points. His stat line included six rebounds and four assists.

Mason Studer added 14 points and four assists. Chase Walker tallied 12 points, three rebounds, and two steals.

All 13 Eagles who suited up saw action and nine different players scored. Mason McKibben finished with six points and Nolan McKibben had five points. Brock Ritzhaupt added four points and Braxton Baker chipped in three points. Jacob Maddy had two points and Carson Feichtner had one point.

Freshman Grant Bentley led Northmor with 15 points. Logan Mariotti scored nine points. Graesin Cass added six points. Preston Harbolt scored four points. Kooper Keen had three points. Andrew Armrose chipped in two points and Max Lower had one point.

Colonel Crawford continues its pursuit of perfection on Saturday with a home game against Clear Fork. The JV game starts at 3 p.m.

The Eagles open postseason play at home on Friday, Feb. 26 as the top seed in the Division III Shelby District. Colonel Crawford will play host to either No. 10 Wynford or No. 12 Van Buren. That game is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Wynford.

Northmor wraps up regular season play on Friday at River Valley. The Golden Knights are the No. 21 seed in the Division III Central 2 District and will begin postseason play on Saturday, Feb. 27 against either No. 1 seed Worthington Christian or No. 20 seed West Jefferson. Worthington Christian plays host to West Jeff on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Staff Report

