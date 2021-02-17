Girls basketball: Galion falls to Bellevue in D2 sectional

BELLEVUE — The Galion Lady Tigers saw their season come to an end Wednesday night with a loss to No. 2 seed Bellevue in the opening round of the Division II sectional tournament.

The Lady Red (17-2) defeated visiting Galion by a final score of 72-40. Senior Cory Santoro scored a game-high 32 points to lead Bellevue.

Bellevue jumped out to a quick 22-9 lead after a quarter behind 10 points from Santoro. Galion played better in the second quarter, but still trailed 37-20 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Bellevue was able to blow this one open behind a dazzling period from Santoro. She scored 17 points in the third.

With a running clock in effect for much of the second half, the Lady Red allowed the bench to play just over five minutes of the final quarter.

Junior Emma Bollinger added 15 points for the Lady Red. Sophomore Claire Turner put in eight points and senior Gabby Turner added eight points.

Junior Natalee Perkins and freshman Lexi Rush each scored eight points for the Lady Tigers (3-19). Junior Heaven Phelps added six points. Junior Teanna Greter and sophomore Dezi Lester chipped in four points each.

Bellevue will play host to Lexington on Saturday evening. No. 13 seed Lexington upended No. 12 seed Oak Harbor 42-36 on Wednesday evening.

In other action from the Division II Ashland District on Wednesday, No. 9 Ontario upset No. 3 Clyde, 50-49; No. 14 Port Clinton knocked off No. 11 Tiffin Columbian, 68-57; No. 7 Mansfield Senior edged No. 6 Clear Fork, 53-48; No. 4 Vermilion defeated No. 8 Norwalk, 46-27; and No. 10 Perkins knocked off No. 5 Kenton, 52-30.

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

