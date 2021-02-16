Eagles fly high in All-District 6 voting

UNDATED — Four members of Colonel Crawford’s Northern 10 championship team have been named to the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA) All-District 6 team.

Juniors Carter Valentine (18.3 ppg) and Mason Studer (13.2 ppg, 5.8 apg, 2.3 spg, 42.5% 3FG) were voted first-team All-District 6 in Division III. Senior Chase Walker (13.6 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 63% FG) was voted to the second team. Junior Nolan McKibben (5.6 ppg, 46.4% 3FG) received honorable mention.

Brothers David Sheldon of Colonel Crawford and Chris Sheldon of Western Reserve were voted co-coaches of the year in Division III.

Luke Rowlinson of Western Reserve (24.1 ppg) was voted District 6 Division III player of the year.

Wynford’s Dustin Brady (11.3 ppg) was named second-team All-District 6. Royals teammate Jaron Filliater (13.1 ppg) received honorable mention.

Mike Wise of Bucyrus (11.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg) received honorable mention in Division III.

In the Division IV voting, Crestline senior Brock Noblit (16.1 ppg) was voted second-team All-District 6. Bulldogs senior Ethan Clark (11.1 ppg) received honorable mention.

Buckeye Central junior Alex Kanney (10.1 ppg) received honorable mention in Division IV.

Colin Nutter of Old Fort (19.1 ppg) was voted Division IV player of the year.

Jon Otterbacher of Tiffin Calvert was voted coach of the year in Division IV.

Shelby’s TJ Pugh (24.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 5.3 apg, 2.9 spg) was voted Division II player of the year.

Scott McVeigh of Sandusky Perkins was voted coach of the year in Division II.

Ashland swept the top individual awards in Division I. Luke Denbow of Ashland (22.2 ppg) was voted player of the year. Jason Hess was voted coach of the year.

OHSBCA All-District 6 Teams

Division I

Player of the Year: Luke Denbow, Ashland.

Coach of the Year: Jason Hess, Ashland.

First Team

Luke Denbow, Ashland; Eli White, Ashland; Grayson Steury, Ashland; Jayden Jeffries, Madison; Anthony Vann, Fremont Ross; Kaden Holmes, Fremont Ross.

Second Team

Labronze Barnett, Fremont Ross; Isaac Brooks, Madison; Luke Jergevic, Ashland.

Division II

Player of the Year: TJ Pugh, Shelby.

Coach of the Year: Scott McVeigh, Perkins.

First Team

TJ Pugh, Shelby; Griffin Shaver, Ontario; Garrett Chapin, Norwalk; Sam Siegel, Perkins; Logan Beaston, Columbian; Cody Lantz, Shelby; LJ Reaves, Columbian; Jaden Cook, Clyde; Gavin Carey, Upper Sandusky; Will Gehlhausen, Norwalk.

Second Team

Davion Henry, Sandusky; Cade Adams, Upper Sandusky; Brady Tedrow, Clear Fork; Shad Creamer, Mansfield Senior; Jacob Lamb, Huron; Kolten Kurtz, Ontario; Bryce Burns, Columbian; Adam Thorbahn, Port Clinton; Maurice Ware, Mansfield Senior; Matt Saegert, Vermilion.

Honorable Mention

Dylan Hohler, Huron; Trent Beamer, Upper Sandusky; Ian Minor, Norwalk; Baden Forup, Lexington; Jeremy Holloway, Shelby; Jared Scott, Clear Fork; Jayden Rowe, Perkins; Jarrie Alexander, Sandusky; Shane Hohman, Clyde; Caden Berger, Clyde; Ben Rini, Vermilion; Grant Nichols, Bellevue.

Division III

Player of the Year: Luke Rowlinson, Western Reserve.

Coaches of the Year: David Sheldon, Colonel Crawford; Chris Sheldon, Western Reserve.

First Team

Luke Rowlinson, Western Reserve; Carter Valentine, Colonel Crawford; Blake Booker, Oak Harbor; Mason Studer, Colonel Crawford; John Skrada, Western Reserve; Myles Pinkston, Willard; Evan Hamilton, Crestview.

Second Team

Trey Paxton, Willard; Isaac Mason, Seneca East; Chase Walker, Colonel Crawford; Jude Muenz, Western Reserve; Andrew Kalb, Seneca East; Dustin Brady, Wynford; Jackson Clark, Riverdale.

Honorable Mention

TJ Hallett, Oak Harbor; Austin Adelman, Willard; Mike Wise, Bucyrus; Evan Gibbs, Crestview; Jaron Filliater, Wynford; Owen Barker, Crestview; Turner Bridgford, Seneca East; Nolan McKibben, Colonel Crawford; Thomas Miller, Riverdale; Lincoln Meredith, Edison.

Division IV

Player of the Year: Colin Nutter, Old Fort.

Coach of the Year: Jon Otterbacher, Calvert.

First Team

Colin Nutter, Old Fort; Nick Winslow, St. Paul; Jake Leibacher, Margaretta; David Lamoreaux, South Central; Nick Seifert, Calvert; Blake Michael, Fremont SJCC; Austin Tusing, Mohawk; Isaac Roeder, Monroeville; Ethan Sauder, Lucas; Zach Dewese, Old Fort; Nate Winslow, St. Paul; Cade Crawford, Carey.

Second Team

Garrett Spaun, Calvert; Ried Jury, Hopewell-Loudon; Grant Heileman, New London; DeAron Newell, Sandusky SMCC; AJ Hess, Mohawk; Ben Palomo, Margaretta; Brock Noblit, Crestline; Brandon Gillig, New Riegel; Gus Roth, Sandusky SMCC; Scotty Adelman, St. Paul; Jackson McCormack, South Central; Bryce Conti, Carey.

Honorable Mention

Ethan Wallace, Lucas; Myles Miller, Old Fort; Zeth Goth, Plymouth; Hayden Nash, Carey; Jacob Shaver, New London; Sam Seidel, South Central; Brody Deck, Fremont SJCC; Nathan Schaefer, Margaretta; Ethan Clark, Crestline; Dan Lommerse, Hopewell-Loudon; Alex Kanney, Buckeye Central; Nolan Beeker, Calvert; Cole Kromer, Sandusky SMCC; Trevor Schafer, Monroeville; Logan Schalk, New Riegel.

Colonel Crawford’s Mason Studer (1) is one of four Eagles voted to the OHSBCA Division III All-District 6 team for 2020-2021. Studer and fellow junior Carter Valentine were voted first-team All-District 6. Senior Chase Walker was selected to the second team and junior Nolan McKibben received honorable mention. Colonel Crawford coach David Sheldon was voted co-coach of the year along with his brother Chris Sheldon from Western Reserve. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_b-122320j-Clyde-at-CC-bkb_0184.jpg Colonel Crawford’s Mason Studer (1) is one of four Eagles voted to the OHSBCA Division III All-District 6 team for 2020-2021. Studer and fellow junior Carter Valentine were voted first-team All-District 6. Senior Chase Walker was selected to the second team and junior Nolan McKibben received honorable mention. Colonel Crawford coach David Sheldon was voted co-coach of the year along with his brother Chris Sheldon from Western Reserve. Photos by Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Brock Noblit of Crestline (4) and Chase Walker of Colonel Crawford (31) were both honored by the OHSBCA District 6 coaches. Noblit was voted second-team All-District 6 in Division IV. Walker was voted second-team All-District 6 in Division III. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_b-112520j-CC-at-CHS-bkb_0095.jpg Brock Noblit of Crestline (4) and Chase Walker of Colonel Crawford (31) were both honored by the OHSBCA District 6 coaches. Noblit was voted second-team All-District 6 in Division IV. Walker was voted second-team All-District 6 in Division III. Photos by Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

