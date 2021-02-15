Galion swimmers qualify for district meet

MANSFIELD — Galion swimmers have earned slots in eight individual events and three relays at the upcoming Division II district championship meet.

Many Tigers athletes turned in their best times of the season at the Division II sectional meet on Saturday at Malabar Intermediate School in Mansfield, coach Ted Temple said. The district meet is scheduled for Friday at Bowling Green State University.

Kaisey Speck will be a top eight seed in both the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.47) and 100-yard butterfly (1:04.61) events at the Bowling Green district meet. She qualified as the No. 2 seed in the breaststroke and is the No. 7 seed in the butterfly. Speck posted season-best times in both races.

“Today in the breaststroke I did exceptionally well compared to last year,” Speck said. “Last year I was getting over sickness. I went 1:13 last year and this year I went 1:10. I’m excited to see where it puts me next week. Once I’m suited and tapered and shaved, I’m very excited to see the outcome next week (at the district meet).”

Troie Grubbs earned the fifth seed in the 100-yard freestyle (:55.29) and the 11th seed in the 50-yard freestyle (:25.61). She swam season-best times in both events.

Miranda Stone and Caitlyn Karnes will each compete in two events at the district championships. Stone earned berths in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Karnes is competing in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly. The times they posted in those events at the sectional were the best of the season for both Stone and Karnes.

Nathan Barre qualified as the 31st seed in both the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.43) and 500-yard freestyle (5:42.3). He recorded season-best times in both races.

The girls 400-yard freestyle relay team is seeded seventh (3:53.69) and the 200-yard medley relay squad is the No. 8 seed (1:58). The 200-yard freestyle relay squad is seeded 21st (1:51.62). The times recorded were all the best of the season for each squad.

Speck, Grubbs, Stone, and Adriana Zeger comprise the 400 freestyle team. Speck, Grubbs, Stone, and Karnes make up the 200 medley relay squad. Zeger, Karnes, Brooklyn O’Brien, and Ally Staats will swim the 200 freestyle relay.

Temple said while his Tigers had an “up and down” day at the sectional meet, he was pleased with the performances and outcomes.

“They’re seeded well (at the district meet),” he said. “Kaisey and Troie are in a position to qualify for the state meet for a second year. The 200 medley and 400 free relays are in a good position to qualify this year. They finished on a good note. I told my kids that I’m proud of them. They’ve gone through one heck of a year with all the things that are going on right now.”

District meet qualifiers

Kaisey Speck — 100 breaststroke, 2nd seed, 1:10.47; 100 butterfly, 7th seed, 1:04.61

Troie Grubbs — 50 freestyle, 11th seed 25.61; 100 freestyle, seed 5th, 55.29

Miranda Stone — 100 freestyle, 30th seed, 1:00.04; 100 backstroke, 25th seed, 1:08.91

Caitlyn Karnes — 200 freestyle, 21st seed, 2:12.28; 100 butterfly, 13th seed, 1:06.11

Nathan Barre — 200 freestyle, 31st seed, 2:04.43; 500 freestyle, 31st seed, 5:42.3

Girls 200 freestyle relay, 21st seed, 1:51.62

Girls 400 freestyle relay, 7th, 3:53.69

Girls 200 medley relay, 8th, 1:58

Galion's Kaisey Speck breaks through the water during the 100-yard butterfly race at the Division II sectional meet on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Malabar Intermediate School in Mansfield. Speck qualfied for the district championships in both the butterfly and breaststroke and is part of two relay teams that will compete at the district meet this Friday at Bowling Green State University.

By Andrew Carter

