Boys basketball: Colonel Crawford runs its record to 19-0

BUCYRUS — Colonel Crawford remained undefeated on the season after picking up an 82-37 win over Bucyrus on Friday.

The convincing win pushed the Eagles record to 19-0 overall and 15-0 in Northern 10 Athletic Conference play.

Colonel Crawford got off to a quick start and led 22-7 after one quarter. Chase Walker had 24 points for the Eagles and 11 of those points came in the opening quarter.

“I thought we got off to a great start. First time we played them we were a little sluggish in the first half,” said Colonel Crawford coach David Sheldon. “Chase Walker had a very good first half. We wanted to the ball inside to the big fella. He’s back to full strength on that ankle and it makes a difference having that post preference.”

Bucyrus (4-15, 2-12 Northern 10) was led by junior Grady Jackson, who dropped in nine points. Jackson scored all seven of his team’s first-quarter points.

Colonel Crawford pushed the lead to 45-20 by halftime. Carter Valentine was able to get going in the second quarter when he scored 10 of his total 16 points.

Nolan McKibben stretched the floor for the Eagles as he usually does. McKibben finished with 12 points and hit three triples in the third quarter.

“You know Nolan can shoot it,” Sheldon said. “He benefits off CV, Chase, and Studer. Nolan is a great 3-point shooter and he knocked down four on the night.”

Mason Studer dropped in 11 points for the Eagles and was sneaky on defense with multiple forced turnovers.

Colonel Crawford won the turnover battle 15-6 over Bucyrus.

The Eagles were able to get the role players and end of the rotation guys quality minutes in the final period. Drayton Burkhart scored all five of his points in the fourth.

Kolton Middleton, Nick Middleton, and Malachi Bayless each scored six points for the Redmen.

Colonel Crawford plays at Ridgedale on Saturday, marking the end of the Northern 10 schedule for the Eagles.

“(Saturday) we can finish up the league season. It would be nice to go 16-0,” Sheldon said. “We have to go on the road again, so it’s back-to-back league road games. We’ll come in the morning and get ready. It would be a great accomplishment to run the table in the Northern 10 conference. I’ve said this all year, our guys enjoy the win, but the next day it’s back to work.”

Colonel Crawford plays two non-league home games next week to wrap up the regular season. The Eagles play host to Northmor on Tuesday and then entertain Clear Fork on Saturday at Mac Morrison Gym.

Colonel Crawford’s Chase Walker glides to the basket past Mike Wise of Bucyrus during the Eagles 82- victory over the Redmen on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Alex Kish Memorial Gymnasium. Walker scored 24 points to lead the Eagles to their 19th consecutive win of the season. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_b-021221j-CC-at-BHS-bkb_0141.jpg Colonel Crawford’s Chase Walker glides to the basket past Mike Wise of Bucyrus during the Eagles 82- victory over the Redmen on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Alex Kish Memorial Gymnasium. Walker scored 24 points to lead the Eagles to their 19th consecutive win of the season. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter.

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter.