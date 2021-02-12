Boys basketball: Spartans outrun Tigers, 46-28

MARION — Pleasant swept the season series from Galion, defeating the Tigers 46-28 in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference boys basketball action on Friday night.

The Spartans (8-12, 4-7 MOAC) held a 12-9 edge over the Tigers after one period of play, but then blanked Galion 10-0 in the second quarter to take a 22-9 halftime lead.

The second period dry spell came back to haunt Galion in the second half. Pleasant outpaced Galion 16-15 in the third quarter and held a 38-24 advantage heading into the final frame. The Spartans doubled up the Tigers 8-4 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Pleasant’s Wiley Smith knocked down three 3-point field goals and finished with 13 points to lead all scorers. He scored 11 points in the first half.

Peydon Gosnell scored nine points and Kaden Ralston added eight points for the Spartans. Trey Booker finished with six points. CJ Temple and Austin Shaffer had four points apiece. Grant Kantzer chipped in two points.

Rece Payne led Galion with 11 points. He connected on two 3-point field goals.

Hanif Donaldson finished with nine points. Troy Manring and Hudson Miller scored three points each. Kyle Foust added two points.

Galion (0-18, 0-10 MOAC) continues its road swing on Saturday at Shelby. The Tigers round out regular season play next week with a trip to Buckeye Central on Feb. 16, a home game against Crestline on Feb. 19, and a road game at Ontario on Feb. 20.

Galion, seeded 11th in the Division II Ashland District, opens postseason play on Tuesday, Feb. 23, facing No. 3 seed Norwalk in the sectional round. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Norwalk.

Pleasant is the 16th seed in the Division III Central 1 District and will travel to play No. 3 seed Johnstown-Monroe on Wednesday, Feb. 24 to open postseason play.

