Girls basketball: Colonel Crawford knocks off Crestline, 51-28

CRESTLINE — Colonel Crawford defeated Crestline 51-28 in the 2020-2021 regular season finale for both girls basketball programs.

Allison Teglovic, Kaylyn Risner, and Jenna Maddy each scored in double digits to pace the Lady Eagles offensively. Teglovic finished with a game-high 13 points. Risner added 12 points and Maddy scored 10 points.

Bayge Horner and Bailey Horner scored four points apiece for Colonel Crawford. Mallory Plesac, Hannah Plesac, and Layne McKibben chipped in two points each. Corin Feik had one point.

Hannah Delong led Crestline with 12 points. Ivy Stewart scored six points. Daija Sewell finished with five points. Kenndi Sipes had three points and Brynn Cheney added two points.

Colonel Crawford (13-9, 8-8 Northern 10 Athletic Conference) opens postseason play at home against Edison on Thursday, Feb. 13 in the Division III sectional tournament. The Lady Eagles are the No. 6 seed in the Shelby District. Edison is the No. 7 seed. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at Mac Morrison Gym.

Crestline (4-17), the 13th seed in the Division IV Willard District, begins tournament play at No. 3 seed Norwalk St. Paul on Thursday, Feb. 18. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

