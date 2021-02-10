Crestline Youth Sports registration is Feb. 20

CRESTLINE — In March of 2020, what was known as Crestline Junior Baseball became known as Crestline Youth Sports with the intention of revitalizing youth sports programs in Crestline and bringing all youth sports under one identity. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 youth sports season was canceled.

The Crestline Youth Sports Board met on Jan. 28 and established a list of officers for 2021. Clayton Herold (president), Stacie Dalenberg (vice president), Andrea Burton (secretary), Dawn Fagan (treasurer), and trustees Josh Crosswhite, Brian Kapp, Kyle Parsons, Geoffrey Gompf, and Cameron Davis.

This year both youth baseball and softball will be played under the name of Crestline Youth Sports and registration is underway. The board is very grateful for the past leadership of Judy Yeager and her family who ran the Crestline Youth Softball Program for many years and wish her well in her retirement.

During the first registration day on Feb. 6, approximately 40 youth signed up to play. The next registration day is Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Crestline High School Cafetorium.

“This is a very exciting time for our Village as a dedicated group of individuals is working together to revamp the Youth Sports Programs in Crestline,” said Crestline Youth Sports President Clayton Herold. “We are fortunate to have a great relationship with the local schools and coaches as we help build future Bulldogs. It should be an exciting inaugural season for Crestline Youth Sports.”

Crestline Youth Sports plans to revitalize the existing ballfield at Kelly Park and the Little League and softball fields next to the Crestline Municipal Swimming Pool along with improvements to the concession stand.

In 2020, Crestline Youth Sports partnered with Projects Inc., a support organization of The Community Foundation of Crawford County, to accept charitable donations and act as its fiscal agent.

The organization seeking volunteers and donations. Anyone interested should contact Herold at 419-689-3711.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_CYS-LOGO.jpg