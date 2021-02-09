Girls basketball: Pleasant tops Galion 47-37 in MOAC play

GALION — Pleasant held off Galion to earn a 47-37 victory in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls basketball action on Tuesday.

The Lady Spartans (7-7, 3-3 MOAC) built a 29-14 halftime lead. Pleasant outscored Galion 18-10 in the second period. Taylor Obenour and Emerson Williams scored six points each to give Pleasant the early advantage.

Galion’s Natalee Perkins and Lexi Rush each tallied six points in the third quarter help the Lady Tigers pull to within seven points, 35-28, heading into the final period. Pleasant outscored Galion 12-9 in the fourth quarter to come away with the win.

Perkins and fellow junior Heaven Phelps scored 11 points apiece to lead Galion. Rush finished with nine points.

Teanna Greter added five points and Dezi Lester chipped in one point for the Lady Tigers.

Galion connected on two 3-point field goals and finished 11-of-17 at the free throw line.

Williams finished with 11 points to pace Pleasant. She connected on three 3-point field goal attempts. The Lady Spartans hit six triples altogether.

Whitney Waddell added eight points. Obenour, Lexi Olt, and Avery Mattix each tallied six points.

Kyla Columber and Maddy Simmons scored four points apiece. Maya Johnson scored two points.

Galion (3-17, 0-11 MOAC) will play host to Northmor on Thursday and then travels to Pleasant on Saturday to round out the regular season schedule.

Galion, the 15th seed in the Division II Ashland District, begins postseason play on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Bellevue, the No. 2 seed in the district. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

