Girls basketball: Galion falls to River Valley, 55-37

CALEDONIA — River Valley picked up a 55-37 victory ove Galion in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls basketball play on Saturday.

Leading 12-10 after one period of action, the Lady Vikings outscored the Lady Tigers 21-5 in the second quarter to build a 33-15 cushion at halftime. The two sides play even in the second half, scoring 22 points apiece.

Galion’s Natalee Perkins led all players with 23 points. Perkins connected on five 3-point field goal attempts.

Lexi Rush finished with seven points. Teanna Greter scored four points and Heaven Phelps added three points for the Lady Tigers.

Hannah Logan topped River Valley with 15 points. Brooklyn Mosher scored 12 points. Olivia Fogle had nine points and Emma Roseberry added seven points.

Lexi Hecker finished with five points. Sydnee Corwin had three points and Halle Snyder added two points for the Lady Vikings.

Galion is scheduled to play host to Pleasant on Tuesday. Northmor is scheduled to visit Galion on Thursday.

The Lady Tigers wrap up the regular season schedule on Saturday with a trip to Pleasant.

Galion, the 15th seed in the Division II Ashland District, begins postseason play on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Bellevue, the No. 2 seed in the district. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

