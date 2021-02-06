Boys basketball: St. Peter’s knocks off Galion, 48-37

GALION — Mansfield St. Peter’s held off Galion 48-37 in boys non-league basketball action on Saturday.

The Spartans led 26-18 at halftime and pushed their lead to 38-22 by the end of the third period after outscoring the Tigers 12-4. Galion rallied in the fourth quarter, winning the period 15-10, but was unable to overcome the 16-point deficit.

Gavin Foltz hit 10-of-11 free throws and finished with a game-high 19 points to pace the Spartans (1-14) to their first win of the 2020-2021 season. Albree Grose scored 11 points for St. Peter’s.

Point guard Rece Payne finished with 17 points to lead Galion. He knocked down four 3-point field goal attempts.

Carter Keinath tallied seven points. Cooper Kent hit two 3-point field goals and finished with six points.

Galion’s Hanif Donaldson, Hudson Miller, and Troy Manring scored two points apiece. Caleb Branstetter finished with one point for the Tigers.

Galion (0-15, 0-8 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) is scheduled to play next on Tuesday at archrival Bucyrus (3-14). The Tigers own an eight-game winning streak against the Redmen, dating back to the 2012-2013 season. Galion leads the all-time series, 110-88.

The Tigers play three consecutive MOAC games to wrap up the week: on Wednesday at home against River Valley, on Friday at Pleasant, and on Saturday at Shelby.

