Marion Harding wins MOAC boys bowling crown

GALION — Marion Harding captured its fourth consecutive Mid Ohio Athletic Conference boys bowling championship, edging River Valley on Saturday at Victory Lanes in Galion.

The Presidents tallied a grand total of 3,695 points to outpace the Vikings for the title. River Valley, champions of the regular season in the MOAC, recorded a final total of 3,627 points.

Marion Harding held a 2,616 to 2,579 lead after the three regular games and then outdueled the Vikings 550 to 532 in the six Baker games to seal the victory.

Galion, which was in fifth place after the three regular games, rallied with a strong performance in the Baker games to finish in third place. The Tigers tallied a final total of 3,183 points.

Pleasant placed fourth with 3,141 points and Shelby was fifth with 3,092 points.

Galion’s Jason Guthridge was the best individual performer in the MOAC tournament. He finished with a final total score of 615. Guthridge recorded the top single-game score of the tournament, bowling a 255 in the third regular game.

Trace Kelley of River Valley recorded a final score of 596. Austin Adkins of Pleasant was close behind with a total of 590.

River Valley’s Nick Manning bowled 572. Marion Harding teammates Jayden Combs and Caden Millisor recorded scores of 556 and 537, respectively.

Galion begins postseason play on Feb. 13 in the Division II sectional tournament at Thibodeau’s Seneca Lanes, 1090 U.S. 23, Fostoria.

Postseason play starts for River Valley and Pleasant on Feb. 13 in the Division II sectional tournament at HP Lanes in Columbus.

Shelby competes in the Division II sectional tournament on Feb. 12 at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton.

Marion Harding will play in the Division I sectional tournament on Feb. 18 at HP Lanes in Columbus.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_MOAC-LOGO-1.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.