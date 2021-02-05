Girls basketball: Ontario outlasts Galion, 45-35

GALION — Ontario pulled away in the final period to defeat Galion 45-35 in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls basketball action on Friday.

The Warriors (5-9, 4-6 MOAC) led 30-28 after three quarters of play and then outscored Galion 15-7 in the fourth period to pick up the victory.

Galion’s Natalee Perkins scored a game-high 15 points. She connected on three of the Lady Tigers five 3-point field goals.

Lexi Rush and Heaven Phelps tallied eight points each for Galion. Rush hit two 3-point shots.

Emma Jutz and Teanna Greter each finished with two points for the Lady Tigers.

Izzy Graaf led Ontario with 10 points. Lizzie Nagel added nine points and Haley Guisinger scored eight points.

Makayla Minard tallied seven points. Macy Magan scored five points. Carleigh Pearson and Rylee Nigh chipped in three points apiece.

Galion (3-15, 0-9 MOAC) plays at River Valley on Saturday. Next week, the Lady Tigers have home games against Pleasant on Tuesday and Northmor on Thursday.

Ontario is scheduled to travel to Loudonville on Monday.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

