Bowling: River Valley wins MOAC girls tournament

GALION — River Valley outdueled Galion to win the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls bowling championship.

The Lady Vikings finished with a grand total of 3,173 points (total of three regular games and six Baker games) while the Lady Tigers’ final tally was 3,116 points on Friday afternoon at Victory Lanes.

River Valley (7-0) also won the regular season championship, handing Galion (6-1) its only conference loss of the 2020-2021 season.

It’s the first conference tournament championship for the River Valley girls bowling program. The Lady Vikings finished as the runnerup to Marion Harding in 2019-2020.

River Valley’s Alexis Manning was the top individual performer at this year’s tournament, finishing with a final total score of 533 points.

Three Galion bowlers posted Top 5 scores in the tournament. Abby Crager bowled 496 and Shiyenne Current recorded a total score of 477. Zoe Frary posted the fifth-highest total score of 450.

Kenzi Hines of Marion Harding bowled 476, finishing with the fourth-best score of the tournament.

Marion Harding placed third in the team standings with a total score of 2,718. Shelby finished fourth, posting a grand total of 2,454 points. Pleasant came in fifth place with a total of 2,430 points.

Galion led tournament after the completion of the three regular games. The Lady Tigers compiled 2,256 points (779-721-756) in the regular games. River Valley was just 145 pins behind in second place with 2,111 points (725-673-713).

Marion Harding was in third place with 1,884 points (582-636-666). Shelby was fourth with 1,750 points (615-582-550) and Pleasant was fifth with 1,067 points (551-516).

The MOAC boys bowling tournament is planned for Saturday at Victory Lanes. It’s scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

