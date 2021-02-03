Girls basketball: Galion holds off Bucyrus for 40-34 victory

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers picked up a win at home over Bucyrus in a non-conference matchup. Galion used a quick start to build a large lead and that was just enough to hold off Bucyrus by a score of 40-34.

After Bucyrus scored the first basket of the game, Galion responded with a 21-6 run the rest of the first half to lead 21-8 at halftime.

“We played a good first half. I was really happy and pleased with that. Our effort was really good,” said Galion coach Shani Rush.

The Lady Tigers (3-14) were led by junior post Natalee Perkins who scored 10 points. Perkins, the leading rebounder in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference averaging 11.1 boards per game, pulled down 16 rebounds against Bucyrus.

“She’s (Perkins) just a hard worker. She gives 110%,” Rush said. “Natalee is our go-to girl and I have a lot of confidence in her.”

Junior Heaven Phelps added eight points for Galion.

Bucyrus played much better after halftime, but the lead was just too much to overcome. Bucyrus outscored Galion 26-19 after halftime.

“Definitely saw some good things tonight,” said Bucyrus coach Brittanie Ulmer. “We got six things we check off on the board; we checked off four of those tonight. If we check off those other two, the outcome is a little different.”

Bucyrus was led by freshman Emma Tyrrell who scored 12 points and went head-to-head with Perkins of Galion. Sophomore Maddie Kimmel added 11 points for the Lady Red.

“One thing I’m pleased with is they worked their butt off. One thing that can’t be coached,” Ulmer said.

Galion forced 24 turnovers and turned the ball over 20 times themselves.

Rush noted that she’s pleased with the progress her Galion team is showing.

“All wins are good wins. This is a stepping stone with one more win than last year. We’re hoping to get a MOAC win,” Rush said. “Those are our goals and they know it. We’re just going to keep fighting.”

Galion resumes the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference schedule on Friday with a home game against Ontario. The Lady Tigers travel to River Valley on Saturday for another MOAC contest.

Bucyrus (0-16) returns to Northern 10 Athletic Conference play on Thursday at Ridgedale. The Lady Red plays host to Upper Sandusky on Saturday.

Bucyrus freshman Emma Tyrrell, left, and Galion junior Natalee Perkins, right, battle each other during the Lady Tigers 40-34 win on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Galion High School. Tyrrell led the Lady Red with 12 points while Perkins paced Galion with 10 points and 16 rebounds. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_b-020321j-BHS-at-GHS-gbb_0205-1.jpg Bucyrus freshman Emma Tyrrell, left, and Galion junior Natalee Perkins, right, battle each other during the Lady Tigers 40-34 win on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Galion High School. Tyrrell led the Lady Red with 12 points while Perkins paced Galion with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter.

