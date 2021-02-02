OHSAA girls basketball tournament schedules

Division II
Ashland District
Sectional Tournament
Wednesday, Feb. 17 • All games 7 p.m.
(14) Port Clinton at (11) Tiffin Columbian
(9) Ontario at (3) Clyde
(7) Mansfield Senior at (6) Clear Fork
(15) Galion at (2) Bellevue
(13) Lexington at (12) Oak Harbor
(10) Sandusky Perkins at (5) Kenton
(8) Norwalk at (4) Vermilion
Saturday, Feb. 20 • All games 7 p.m.
Tiffin Columbian/Port Clinton at (1) Shelby
Ontario/Clyde vs Mansfield Senior/Clear Fork
Galion/Bellevue vs Lexington/Oak Harbor
Sandusky Perkins/Kenton vs Norwalk/Vermilion
District Tournament
At Ashland High School •
Semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 25 • 5:30 p.m./7:30 p.m.
Finals
Saturday, Feb. 27 • 7 p.m.
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
Division III
Shelby District
Sectional Tournament
Thursday, Feb. 18 • All games 7 p.m.
(12) Huron at (11) Upper Sandusky
(10) Collins Western Reserve at (4) Carey
(9) Kansas Lakota at (5) Ashland Crestview
(7) Edison at (6) Colonel Crawford
(13) Bucyrus at (3) Margaretta
Saturday, Feb. 20 • All games 7 p.m.
Huron/Upper Sandusky at (1) Willard
Collins Western Reserve/Carey vs Kansas Lakota/Ashland Crestview
Edison/Colonel Crawford at (2) Hopewell-Loudon
Bucyrus/Margaretta vs (8) Wynford
District Tournament
At Shelby High School
Semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 25 • 5:30 p.m./7:30 p.m.
Finals
Saturday, Feb. 27 • 2 p.m.
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
Division IV
Willard District
Sectional Tournament
Thursday, Feb. 18 • All games 7 p.m.
(11) Sandusky St. Mary CC at (7) Monroeville
(13) Crestline at (4) Norwalk St. Paul
(12) Plymouth at (6) Lucas
(8) New London at (4) Mansfield Christian
(10) Mohawk at (9) Danbury
Saturday, Feb. 20 • All games 7 p.m.
Sandusky St. Mary CC/Monroeville at (2) Seneca East
Crestline/Norwalk St. Paul vs Plymouth/Lucas
New London/Mansfield Christian at (5) South Central
Mohawk/Danbury at (1) Buckeye Central
District Tournament
Semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 25 • 5:30 p.m./7:30 p.m.
Finals
Saturday, Feb. 27 • 7 p.m.
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
Division IV
Central District 2
Sectional Tournament
Thursday, Feb. 18
(17) Millersport at (2) Newark Catholic, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
(12) Madison Plains at (8) Ridgedale, 1 p.m.
Millersport/Newark Catholic vs (15) Granville Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
(10) Northmor at (5) East Knox, 1 p.m.
(13) Grove City Christian at (3) Fisher Catholic, 7 p.m.
District Tournament
Semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 23 • All games 7 p.m.
Finals
Friday, Feb. 26 • 7 p.m.