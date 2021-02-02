Posted on by

OHSAA girls basketball tournament schedules


Galion begins postseason Feb. 17; Colonel Crawford, Crestline play Feb. 18; Northmor plays Feb. 20

photo

Division II

Ashland District

Sectional Tournament

Wednesday, Feb. 17 • All games 7 p.m.

(14) Port Clinton at (11) Tiffin Columbian

(9) Ontario at (3) Clyde

(7) Mansfield Senior at (6) Clear Fork

(15) Galion at (2) Bellevue

(13) Lexington at (12) Oak Harbor

(10) Sandusky Perkins at (5) Kenton

(8) Norwalk at (4) Vermilion

Saturday, Feb. 20 • All games 7 p.m.

Tiffin Columbian/Port Clinton at (1) Shelby

Ontario/Clyde vs Mansfield Senior/Clear Fork

Galion/Bellevue vs Lexington/Oak Harbor

Sandusky Perkins/Kenton vs Norwalk/Vermilion

District Tournament

At Ashland High School

Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 25 • 5:30 p.m./7:30 p.m.

Finals

Saturday, Feb. 27 • 7 p.m.

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

Division III

Shelby District

Sectional Tournament

Thursday, Feb. 18 • All games 7 p.m.

(12) Huron at (11) Upper Sandusky

(10) Collins Western Reserve at (4) Carey

(9) Kansas Lakota at (5) Ashland Crestview

(7) Edison at (6) Colonel Crawford

(13) Bucyrus at (3) Margaretta

Saturday, Feb. 20 • All games 7 p.m.

Huron/Upper Sandusky at (1) Willard

Collins Western Reserve/Carey vs Kansas Lakota/Ashland Crestview

Edison/Colonel Crawford at (2) Hopewell-Loudon

Bucyrus/Margaretta vs (8) Wynford

District Tournament

At Shelby High School

Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 25 • 5:30 p.m./7:30 p.m.

Finals

Saturday, Feb. 27 • 2 p.m.

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

Division IV

Willard District

Sectional Tournament

Thursday, Feb. 18 • All games 7 p.m.

(11) Sandusky St. Mary CC at (7) Monroeville

(13) Crestline at (4) Norwalk St. Paul

(12) Plymouth at (6) Lucas

(8) New London at (4) Mansfield Christian

(10) Mohawk at (9) Danbury

Saturday, Feb. 20 • All games 7 p.m.

Sandusky St. Mary CC/Monroeville at (2) Seneca East

Crestline/Norwalk St. Paul vs Plymouth/Lucas

New London/Mansfield Christian at (5) South Central

Mohawk/Danbury at (1) Buckeye Central

District Tournament

Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 25 • 5:30 p.m./7:30 p.m.

Finals

Saturday, Feb. 27 • 7 p.m.

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

Division IV

Central District 2

Sectional Tournament

Thursday, Feb. 18

(17) Millersport at (2) Newark Catholic, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

(12) Madison Plains at (8) Ridgedale, 1 p.m.

Millersport/Newark Catholic vs (15) Granville Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

(10) Northmor at (5) East Knox, 1 p.m.

(13) Grove City Christian at (3) Fisher Catholic, 7 p.m.

District Tournament

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 23 • All games 7 p.m.

Finals

Friday, Feb. 26 • 7 p.m.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_OHSAA-LOGO-1.jpg
Galion begins postseason Feb. 17; Colonel Crawford, Crestline play Feb. 18; Northmor plays Feb. 20