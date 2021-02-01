Swimming: Galion ends regular season at Ontario meet

ONTARIO — The Galion High School swimming teams wrapped up their regular season at the Ontario Invitational on Jan. 30.

The Lady Tigers finished runnerup to Ontario in the team standings. The Galion boys team placed seventh.

“This was, by far, their best meet of the year,” Galion coach Ted Temple said. “The swimmers had a lot of great swims and season-best times. Their performance today gives us a positive outlook for the upcoming championship season.”

Troie Grubbs recorded season-best times on the way to wins in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races. Her time in the 50 freestyle was 24.81 seconds. She finished the 100 freestyle in 54.21 seconds.

Kaisey Speck claimed first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.66. She placed third in the 100-yard butterfly, touching the wall in 1:04.99. Caitlyn Karnes finished fifth in the 100 butterfly, recording a season-best time of 1:09.46.

Adriana Zeger placed third in the 50-yard freestyle race (28.38 seconds) and fourth 100-yard freestyle race (1:03.04).

In the 100-yard backstroke, Miranda Stone placed second with a time of 1:09.57. Ally Staats finished sixth and recorded a season-best time of 1:13.89.

Stone and Karnes placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 200-yard freestyle race with each posting their best time of the season in the event. Stone finished in 2:15.11 and Karnes touched the wall in 2:15.67.

Brooklyn O’Brien and Julia Conner finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 500-yard freestyle race. O’Brien’s time was 6:16.93. Conner’s time was 6:19.89. Raygann Campbell posted a season-best time of 7:02.52 in the 500 freestyle and finished 12th in the race.

The Galion girls placed third in the 400-yard freestyle relay with Zeger, Karnes, Staats, and Brooklyn O’Brien teaming up to finish in 4:11.85.

Grubbs, Speck, Zeger, and Stone combined to place third in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:46.79.

Grubbs, Speck, Stone, and Karnes teamed up to place second in the 200-yard medley relay. Their time was 2:00.08.

Nathan Barre was the runnerup in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events, recording his best times of the season in both races. His time in the 200 freestyle was 2:05.66. His time in the 500 freestyle was 5:46.42.

Sam Albert placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.88 seconds. Grayson Willacker placed 13th, recording a season-best time of 1:00.95.

Barre, Frankhouse, Willacker, and Albert combined to record a season-best time of 4:06.81 in the 400-yard freestyle relay. They placed fifth in the event.

The same four finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:46.57.

Next up for Galion is the Division II sectional swimming meet on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Mansfield Malabar Intermediate School. Galion will swim in Flight 2, which is scheduled to begin around 1:30 p.m.

Sectional swim meet Feb. 13 at Mansfield Malabar

