Boys basketball: Mount Gilead rains 3s in win over Galion

MOUNT GILEAD — Ten made 3-point field goals paced Mount Gilead to a 63-47 win over Galion in non-league boys basketball action on Saturday evening.

Matthew Bland led the way for the Indians, hitting seven 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 27 points. He scored 14 points in the second period alone as the Indians built a 33-23 lead at halftime.

“He’s starting to heat up; hit five (3-point field goals on Friday night) at Highland,” said Indians head coach Dan Strasser in regard to Bland’s recent performances.

Galion’s Rece Payne also put on a good shooting display. He connected on three triples and finished with a team-high 21 points for the Tigers.

The Indians made the most of their chances at the free throw line, connecting on 18-of-20 foul shots. They hit 11-of-13 free throws in the second half.

Mount Gilead’s Elijah Chafin scored 18 points, connecting on 11-of-12 foul shots. Jackson Huffer added 10 points for the Indians. Carter Kennon scored five points. Darren Mounts chipped in with two points and Paul Butterman had one point.

Hanif Donaldson tallied 12 points for Galion. Kyle Foust added seven points. Cooper Kent chipped in with three points, which came on a buzzer-beater to end the second quarter. Carter Keinath and Brayden Eckels each scored two points.

Galion (0-13) jumped out to an 8-0 lead early in the first quarter — thanks to baskets by Eckels, Payne, Keinath, and Donaldson — forcing the Indians to call timeout at the 4:59 mark. The Tigers held a 10-3 lead when Kennon hit the frst of Mount Gilead’s bevy of triples. That fueled a 10-0 run which saw the Indians grab a 13-10 lead by the end of the first period.

Mount Gilead (7-10) knocked down six 3-pointers and outscored the Tigers 20-13 in the second quarter to forge the double-digit advantage heading into the halftime break. The Indians outscored Galion 30-24 in the second half to preserve their lead and earn the win.

The Indians are scheduled to play home games on Tuesday against Fredericktown and on Friday against East Knox as they resume Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play.

The Tigers are scheduled to play home games on Tuesday against Madison Comprehensive and on Saturday against Mansfield St. Peter’s.

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

