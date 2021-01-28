Tuesday Mix League scores at Victory Lanes

Team Standings — Week 15
Three Mustysteers 46.5-13.5
C.O.W.A. 44.5-15.5
Off Constantly 36-24
BFF 35-25
The Excusers 32-28
Third Shifters 32-28
Smitty’s Carryout 27-33
Bowling Stones 26-34
Checkers Pizza 24-36
Sweet Girls Plus 1 23-37
Kobra Kai 22-38
Top Mens Scratch Series — Week 15
Cory Inscore 165-280-195 — 640
Dylan Ruth 165-226-228 — 619
Jim Patterson 258-172-182 — 612
Stan Sims 173-243-194 — 610
Kevin Inscore 183-216-186 — 585
Top Womens Scratch Series — Week 15
Jane Horton 203-167-177 — 547
Sherry Phillips 167-149-156 — 472
Michelle Thomas 147-145-155 — 447
Peggy Kollar 132-152-132 — 416
Alice Turner 116-102-116 — 334