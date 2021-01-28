Posted on by

Tuesday Mix League scores at Victory Lanes


Team Standings — Week 15

Three Mustysteers 46.5-13.5

C.O.W.A. 44.5-15.5

Off Constantly 36-24

BFF 35-25

The Excusers 32-28

Third Shifters 32-28

Smitty’s Carryout 27-33

Bowling Stones 26-34

Checkers Pizza 24-36

Sweet Girls Plus 1 23-37

Kobra Kai 22-38

Top Mens Scratch Series — Week 15

Cory Inscore 165-280-195 — 640

Dylan Ruth 165-226-228 — 619

Jim Patterson 258-172-182 — 612

Stan Sims 173-243-194 — 610

Kevin Inscore 183-216-186 — 585

Top Womens Scratch Series — Week 15

Jane Horton 203-167-177 — 547

Sherry Phillips 167-149-156 — 472

Michelle Thomas 147-145-155 — 447

Peggy Kollar 132-152-132 — 416

Alice Turner 116-102-116 — 334

