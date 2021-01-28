Swimming: Lexington sweeps Galion in dual meet

LEXINGTON — Lexington swept Galion in a dual swim meet on Jan. 26.

In the girls meet, Lexington edged the Lady Tigers, 92-82. Lexington won the boys meet, 132-29.

Troie Grubbs kept her undefeated record intact in dual meets by winning the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races. Her time in the 50 was 25.17 seconds. She posted a time of 56.04 seconds in the 100.

Kaisey Speck won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.08. Brooklyn O’Brien came in third (1:31.73) and Ellexia Ratcliff finished fifth (1:43.74).

Speck placed second in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 1:04.51. Caitlyn Karnes finished third (1:09.67) and Ally Staats placed fourth (1:22.41).

Julia Conner claimed first place in the 200-yard individual medley race, posting a time of 2:40.52. Staats finished second with a time of 2:43.58.

Adriana Zeger was the runnerup in the 100-yard freestyle (60.89 seconds) and placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (28.15 seconds).

Miranda Stone placed second in the 100-yard backstroke, touching the wall in 1:08.68. Conner placed fourth (1:15.26) and Raygann Campbell finished sixth (1:27.73).

Karnes (2:17.18), Stone (2:20.66), and Elisha Brown (2:32.78) finished third through fifth, respectively, in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Galion won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:53.09) and 400-yard freestyle relay (4:00.27). Zeger, Staats, Caitlyn Karnes, and Brooklyn O’Brien combined to win the 200 freestyle relay. Grubbs, Speck, Zeger, and Stone teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay race.

Nathan Barre won the 200-yard individual medley, posting a time of 2:27.14.

Grayson Willacker placed third in the 50-yard freestyle race with a time of 27.06 seconds. Willacker finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle race, posting a time of 1:02.26.

Walker Frankhouse finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle race (2:42.74) and placed fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (29.65 seconds).

In the 100-yard backstroke, Chad Taylor finished fifth (1:22.46) and Wyatt Estep placed sixth (1:43.87).

Lucas Heiber finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:37.99).

Estep placed fifth (3:07.84) and Heiber came in sixth (3:18.54) in the 200-yard freestyle race.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/01/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-16.jpg