Girls basketball: Clear Fork defeats Galion in MOAC play

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork earned a sweep of the season series with Galion, knocking off the Lady Tigers 63-38 in girls Mid Ohio Athletic Confence play on Thursday.

Bekah Conrad led the Lady Colts with 15 points. Kylie Belcher added 14 points and Morgan Galco scored 11 points.

Heaven Phelps and Lexi Rush each scored 10 points to lead Galion. Phelps hit 6-of-7 foul shots.

Natalee Perkins scored eight points for the Lady Tigers. Virginia King added six points and Teanna Greter chipped in four points.

Clear Fork (6-7, 3-4 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter of play and led 32-14 at halftime. The Lady Tigers put together their best quarter offensively in the third when they scored 13 points. Phelps scored six points in that period.

Galion (1-12, 0-7 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) will try to avenge an earlier loss to Crestline when they take on the Lady Bulldogs on Friday. Crestline won 41-34 when the local rivals met on Nov. 24 at Galion.

The Lady Bulldogs (2-9) lost to Mount Gilead on Wednesday by a score of 59-18.

