Girls basketball: Mount Gilead runs past Crestline

CRESTLINE — Mount Gilead defeated Crestline 59-18 in girls basketball action on Wednesday evening.

Four Lady Indians scored in double digits to fuel the win. Holly Gompf led all players with 16 points. Aubrey Thomas and Candace Millisor each tallied 11 points. Madilyn Elson added 10 points.

Ivy Stewart and Daija Sewell led Crestline with six points apiece. Maddie Engler scored five points and Brynn Cheney chipped in one point.

Stewart grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Cheney had six rebounds.

Crestline outrebounded Mount Gilead, 27-19, but committed 29 turnovers to just nine for the Lady Indians.

The Lady Bulldogs (2-9, 0-5 Mid-Buckeye Conference) will try to snap the current 11-game losing skid on Friday when they play host to Galion. The Lady Tigers (1-12, 0-7 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) lost to Clear Fork 63-38 on Thursday.

Crestline defeated Galion 41-34 when they met on Nov. 24 at Galion.

Mount Gilead (11-6, 7-5 Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference) is in third place in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference. The Lady Indians play host to East Knox on Saturday.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/01/web1_CRESTLINE-HS-LOGO-4.jpg