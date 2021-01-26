Boys basketball: Pleasant rallies to beat Galion in MOAC play

GALION — Galion dropped a tough decision to Pleasant in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference boys basketball play on Tuesday, falling to the Spartans by a final score of 56-42.

Galion played some of their better basketball of the season at times, even leading at the half, 26-21. The Tigers gave Pleasant fits with their zone defense in the first half.

“That’s something we have worked on. It works for us and we went with it. But, anytime you get down you cannot stay in the zone, or else they could just take time off of the clock,” said Galion coach Bobby Gossom.

Austin Shaffer and Wiley Smith combined for 13 points each to propel Pleasant in this one. The Spartans outscored the Tigers 19-7 in the third quarter to take command of the game.

Going into the second half, Pleasant coach Ben Snively made some adjustments that paid off for his team.

“(In the first half) they were hurting us a lot on screens and in transition. We went to a little bit of a special defense where we guard a couple guys and let the others kind of run. They hurt us a little bit, but we had to try something different,” Snively said.

Junior Andy Sparks led Galion with 12 points, including eight in the second quarter. Junior Hanif Donaldson added eight as did senior Troy Manning.

Gossom explained how the game got away from his team.

“Our patient on offense and sharing the basketball, we kind of just went flat on offense and forced some things,” Gossom said.

Pleasant (5-9, 2-5 MOAC) picked up its second win in MOAC play. The Spartans will play rival at River Valley on Friday.

“Any win on the road is difficult, no matter where you’re at. Our league (MOAC) is very difficult. Any time you get a win you’re happy to have one,” said Snively.

Galion (0-11, 0-8 MOAC) will continue the search for its first win of the season on Friday at Shelby.

