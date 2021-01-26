Wrestling: Tigers win Van Buren Duals

VAN BUREN — A banner season for Galion High School wrestling continued with yet another victory on Saturday at the Van Buren Duals.

Coach Brent Tyrrell’s Tigers posted a 5-0 record and captured the team championship at Van Buren. The Tigers are now 27-4 this season, Tyrrell said.

“It has been a fun ride so far this season with this young team, but it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish the season that matters,” Tyrrell said. “Overall, it was a great performance by our young team.”

Two Galion grapplers went undefeated at the Van Buren meet. Conner Ganshorn (106 pounds) and Landon Campbell (160 pounds) each posted a 5-0 record. Campbell recorded four pinfall victories.

Kiddren Clark (120 pounds), Jacob Storie (138 pounds), Sam Wegesin (152 pounds), Max Fisher (182 pounds), and Caden Roberts (220/285 pounds) each finished the day with 4-1 records.

Galion edged Eastwood, 39-36; dominated Hopewell-Loudon, 61-12; defeated Liberty Benton, 39-24; knocked off Mohawk, 54-18; and toppled host Van Buren, 52-12.

Galion will be the host school for the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday, Feb. 20. The meet begins at 10 a.m.

The Tigers placed fourth in the team standings at the 2020 MOAC tournament. Devin McCarthy captured the 132-pound weight class championship last season. Sam Wegesin finished as the runnerup at 138 pounds. Kiddren Clark placed third at 120 pounds and Brodyne Butcher finished third at 113 pounds.

