Bowling: Galion girls win Crawford County championship

GALION — Galion and Bucyrus claimed the team titles at the 2021 Crawford County Bowling Tournament, held Saturday at Victory Lanes in Galion.
The Lady Tigers knocked off neighboring Crestline to capture the girls county crown. The grand total tally had Galion with 2,947 total pins and the Lady Bulldogs with 2,568. Galion won the championship round by taking two of three Baker games.
Bucyrus finished third with a pin total of 2,220 points and Wynford placed fourth with a score of 1,847.
Meanwhile, the Redmen overcame their close neigbor Wynford to claim the boys championship. The Royals topped Bucyrus in round one, 3,467 to 3,057. Bucyrus rallied in the championship round, winning two of three Baker games.
Galion placed third with a pin total of 3,004. Crestline finished fourth with a total of 2,982.
Tigers Kadence Fairchild and Jason Guthridge posted the top individual series in this year’s Crawford County Tournament. Fairchild led the Lady Tigers with a total score of 605. She bowled 242 in the third game, which was the best single-game score of the tournament.
Guthridge tallied a total score of 651 to earn top individual honors in the boys tournament. His score of 249 in the third game was the best of the tournament.
Victory Lanes paid tribute to the senior bowlers on each school’s roster. Following is the list of seniors who participated in the tournament:
• Galion — Jason Guthridge, Maleah Stratton, Shelena Wilcox
• Crestline — Erin McKenna, Rachel Weyant, Cameron Brlan
• Bucyrus — Ethan Powers, Isaiah McDaniels, Callie Reynolds
• Wynford — Cody Scott
Girls Final Team Scores
Galion — 2,947
Crestline — 2,568
Bucyrus — 2,220
Wynford — 1,847
Girls Championship Round
Galion — 138-175-181
Crestline — 163-124-136
Girls Individual Scores
Galion
Kadence Fairchild (162-201-242 — 605)
Abby Crager (148-148-190 — 486)
Zoe Frary (160-125-173 — 458)
Maleah Stratton (130-114-146 — 390)
Shelena Wilcox (X-162-125 — 287)
Missy VonHoupe (96-X-X — 96)
Crestline
Rachel Weyant (169-176-190 — 535)
Erin McKenna (217-137-129 — 483)
Marissa Black (167-118-133 — 418)
Lexis McCombs (98-112-123 — 333)
Lily Riddle (84-131-116 — 331)
Bucyrus
Kailey Horsely )119-188-126 — 433)
Maddison McDaniel (140-143-121 — 404)
Rylee Powers (98-134-155 — 387)
Callie Reynolds (84-98-95 — 277)
Amber Ransom (81-X-91 — 172)
Faith Treese (X-92-X — 92)
Wynford
Savannah Bender (111-123-110 — 344)
Miya Kinn (99-118-97 — 314)
Cheyenne Dunford (103-103-94 — 300)
Kylah Martin (75-90-125 — 290)
Kara Postell (69-69-79 — 217)
Boys Final Team Scores
Wynford — 3,467
Bucyrus — 3,057
Galion — 3,004
Crestline — 2,982
Boys Championship Round
Bucyrus — 154-171-176
Wynford — 254-136-142
Boys Individual Scores
Galion
Jason Guthridge (218-184-249 — 651)
Sean Clark (211-172-183 — 566)
Ethan Click (118-193-111 — 422)
Brady Dalenberg (131-128-122 — 301)
Neavia Cansler (130-117-101 — 348)
Bucyrus
Isaiah McDaniel (147-197-177 — 521)
Gabe Higginbotham (178-191-147 — 516)
Hyden Rittenberry (135-202-177 — 514)
Noah Miller (146-155-191 — 492)
Ethan Powers (146-181-158 — 485)
Wynford
Tyler Bindner (206-206-200 — 612)
Kobie Naufzinger (185-176-200 — 561)
Cody Scott (185-176-200 — 539)
Brian Schifer (187-152-182 — 521)
Dylan Jones (119-172-192 — 483)
Crestline
Blake Guiler (200-189-164 — 553)
Cody Griffin (171-171-171 — 513)
Nick Huber (167-145-139 — 451)
Hunter Gibbons (173-114-158 — 445)
Cam Brlan (127-154-139 — 451)
Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.