Bowling: Galion girls win Crawford County championship

GALION — Galion and Bucyrus claimed the team titles at the 2021 Crawford County Bowling Tournament, held Saturday at Victory Lanes in Galion.

The Lady Tigers knocked off neighboring Crestline to capture the girls county crown. The grand total tally had Galion with 2,947 total pins and the Lady Bulldogs with 2,568. Galion won the championship round by taking two of three Baker games.

Bucyrus finished third with a pin total of 2,220 points and Wynford placed fourth with a score of 1,847.

Meanwhile, the Redmen overcame their close neigbor Wynford to claim the boys championship. The Royals topped Bucyrus in round one, 3,467 to 3,057. Bucyrus rallied in the championship round, winning two of three Baker games.

Galion placed third with a pin total of 3,004. Crestline finished fourth with a total of 2,982.

Tigers Kadence Fairchild and Jason Guthridge posted the top individual series in this year’s Crawford County Tournament. Fairchild led the Lady Tigers with a total score of 605. She bowled 242 in the third game, which was the best single-game score of the tournament.

Guthridge tallied a total score of 651 to earn top individual honors in the boys tournament. His score of 249 in the third game was the best of the tournament.

Victory Lanes paid tribute to the senior bowlers on each school’s roster. Following is the list of seniors who participated in the tournament:

• Galion — Jason Guthridge, Maleah Stratton, Shelena Wilcox

• Crestline — Erin McKenna, Rachel Weyant, Cameron Brlan

• Bucyrus — Ethan Powers, Isaiah McDaniels, Callie Reynolds

• Wynford — Cody Scott

Girls Final Team Scores

Galion — 2,947

Crestline — 2,568

Bucyrus — 2,220

Wynford — 1,847

Girls Championship Round

Galion — 138-175-181

Crestline — 163-124-136

Girls Individual Scores

Galion

Kadence Fairchild (162-201-242 — 605)

Abby Crager (148-148-190 — 486)

Zoe Frary (160-125-173 — 458)

Maleah Stratton (130-114-146 — 390)

Shelena Wilcox (X-162-125 — 287)

Missy VonHoupe (96-X-X — 96)

Crestline

Rachel Weyant (169-176-190 — 535)

Erin McKenna (217-137-129 — 483)

Marissa Black (167-118-133 — 418)

Lexis McCombs (98-112-123 — 333)

Lily Riddle (84-131-116 — 331)

Bucyrus

Kailey Horsely )119-188-126 — 433)

Maddison McDaniel (140-143-121 — 404)

Rylee Powers (98-134-155 — 387)

Callie Reynolds (84-98-95 — 277)

Amber Ransom (81-X-91 — 172)

Faith Treese (X-92-X — 92)

Wynford

Savannah Bender (111-123-110 — 344)

Miya Kinn (99-118-97 — 314)

Cheyenne Dunford (103-103-94 — 300)

Kylah Martin (75-90-125 — 290)

Kara Postell (69-69-79 — 217)

Boys Final Team Scores

Wynford — 3,467

Bucyrus — 3,057

Galion — 3,004

Crestline — 2,982

Boys Championship Round

Bucyrus — 154-171-176

Wynford — 254-136-142

Boys Individual Scores

Galion

Jason Guthridge (218-184-249 — 651)

Sean Clark (211-172-183 — 566)

Ethan Click (118-193-111 — 422)

Brady Dalenberg (131-128-122 — 301)

Neavia Cansler (130-117-101 — 348)

Bucyrus

Isaiah McDaniel (147-197-177 — 521)

Gabe Higginbotham (178-191-147 — 516)

Hyden Rittenberry (135-202-177 — 514)

Noah Miller (146-155-191 — 492)

Ethan Powers (146-181-158 — 485)

Wynford

Tyler Bindner (206-206-200 — 612)

Kobie Naufzinger (185-176-200 — 561)

Cody Scott (185-176-200 — 539)

Brian Schifer (187-152-182 — 521)

Dylan Jones (119-172-192 — 483)

Crestline

Blake Guiler (200-189-164 — 553)

Cody Griffin (171-171-171 — 513)

Nick Huber (167-145-139 — 451)

Hunter Gibbons (173-114-158 — 445)

Cam Brlan (127-154-139 — 451)

